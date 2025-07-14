Landslides claim two lives, prompt evacuation of dozens in Lao Cai Province

Heavy rain triggered landslides buried a house with a mother and her child inside, forcing evacuation of some 42 residents in the Northern mountainous province of Lao Cai yesterday.

National Highway 4D and Provincial Road 155 in Ta Phin Commune, Lao Cai Province have been congested due to landslide (Photo: SGGP)

According to Pha Long Border Guard Station, it had worked with local authorities to swiftly evacuate 8 households of the Mong ethnic group, comprising 42 individuals, from Lo Co Chin Hamlet in Pha Long Commune, due to the threat of landslides caused by extended heavy rainfall.



Authorities found a 30-meter-long fissure on a mountainside, posing a risk to the residential area below. Sixteen officers and soldiers were dispatched to help move people and belongings to safer locations.

Numerous northern mountainous areas yesterday faced ongoing heavy rainfall due to the effects of a low-pressure trough coupled with upper-level wind convergence.

Landslides continued intermittently along key transportation routes.

On the Quy Sa – Van Ban route in Lao Cai, soil and rocks collapsed and obstructed a section near the Van Ban hydropower plant bridge.

In Ta Phin Commune, landslides occurred at Km13+300 of Provincial Road 155 and Km120 of National Highway 4D (Po Si Ngam Hamlet).

The house of the mother and her child in Lao Cai Province is collasped

On the same day, a severe landslide struck Khe Que Village in Xuan Ai Commune - previously part of Vien Son Commune of Van Yen District - completely burying two houses, resulting in the two immediate deaths at night. The incident occured after prolonged heavy rainfall in Lao Cai and the Northwest region.

Authorities reported that at the scene, a brick house and a wooden house which are possibly a residence and a storage shed were crushed by falling debris during the night, causing the structures to collapse and become partially buried. According to locals, at the time of the landslide, the mother and her child were living in the house.

As of this morning, the bodies of the two victims have been recovered. Local authorities are continuing to assess the damage and implement measures to support recovery efforts.

In related news, on yesterday afternoon, a serious riverbank landslide took place in Gia Rai Ward of Ca Mau Province, causing significant damage to homes and residents' property.

Resident Nguyen Van Dong, 56, whose house was affected, recounted that in the middle of the night, while the family was sleeping, they suddenly heard cracking sounds behind the house. Within minutes, the entire house collapsed into the river. Luckily, the family reacted in time, so there were no injuries.

A survey showed that the landslide area stretched nearly 30 meters long and extended about 10 meters inland, affecting five homes that were swept into the river. The situation remains unstable, with new cracks continuing to form and expand. Chairman Tran Tam Trung of the People’s Committee of Gia Rai Ward said local forces had been mobilized to assist residents in moving belongings to safety and help them stabilize their lives.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan