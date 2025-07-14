6th Global Young Vietnamese Intellectuals Forum to take place this weekend

More than 90 percent of the delegates attending the 6th Global Young Vietnamese Intellectuals Forum received their education overseas.

On the morning of July 14, the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, in coordination with the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs and the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, held a press conference to announce the 6th Global Young Vietnamese Intellectuals Forum.

The forum will take place from July 19 to 21 at VinUni in Hanoi, bringing together 201 official delegates and more than 300 observers and guests, both in person and online. The organizers have also invited 15 prestigious scientists to join the advisory board.

According to the organizers, more than 90 percent of the forum’s official delegates were trained abroad. Among them are one professor, 31 associate and assistant professors, and 150 PhDs specializing in cutting-edge fields such as nuclear physics, rocket propulsion, AI algorithms, information technology, medical technology, materials science, digital transformation, environmental sustainability, education, and social sciences.

In addition to the overarching theme, delegates at the forum will focus on discussing about four key areas, including the application of AI and new technologies to enhance labor productivity; innovative startups aligned with the green economy and sustainable development; resilient adaptation to global transformational challenges; and the development of cultural and educational foundations in the new era.

Speaking at the press conference, Nguyen Tuong Lam, Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, said that the Global Forum of Vietnamese Young Intellectuals is a practical initiative that reflects and implements key recent resolutions of the Politburo, such as Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on advancing science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation.

In addition to inheriting the serious academic spirit and continuous connection of previous editions, this year’s program places greater emphasis on connecting young intellectuals with the realities of national development. This is achieved through hands-on activities, in-depth dialogues with leading corporations, advanced technological models, and Vietnam’s top innovation and startup ecosystems.

