HCMC leaders pay respects to martyrs by leaving flowers and burning incense

Ho Chi Minh City leaders paid respect to heroic Vietnamese Mothers and martyrs who were buried at Cu Chi martyrs cemetery as a symbol of remembrance and gratitude.

This morning, the delegation of the City Party Committee, the People's Council, the People's Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, armed force units offered incense and flowers to commemorate heroic Vietnamese Mothers and martyrs in Cu Chi outlying district.

Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee cum Head of the Organizing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Vice Chairman of the City People's Council Pham Thanh Kien, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Ngo Minh Chau, Vice Chairman of the city People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly Delegation Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Secretary of the District Party Committee cum Chairman of the People's Council of Cu Chi district Nguyen Quyet Thang and leaders of departments, unions, and districts took part in the delegation.

At Ben Duoc Martyrs Memorial Temple

Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai offers incense

At Ben Duoc Martyrs Memorial Temple, the delegation offered fresh wreaths and fragrant incense to pay respect to President Ho Chi Minh, heroic Vietnamese Mothers, and heroic martyrs. Delegates spent a minute silent, respectfully bowing to express infinite gratitude to soldiers and residents who fought and sacrificed heroically for the cause of national liberation, construction and defense.

Ben Duoc Martyrs' Memorial Temple is a place where 45,639 Vietnamese citizens have fallen for the nation's independence and freedom through two resistance wars against the French colonialists and the American imperialists. Amongst them, more than 9,300 martyrs are young men from 40 other provinces and cities who died in Cu Chi outlying district. This is also the largest martyrs memorial temple in Ho Chi Minh City in the heart of the iron triangle on the famous land of Cu Chi tunnels.

Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc offers incense

After offering incense to commemorate the heroic martyrs at Ben Duoc Martyrs Memorial Temple, the group visited and offered incense and flowers at the Martyrs Cemetery of Cu Chi district, An Nhon Tay Commune and Ho Chi Minh City Policy Cemetery, and Hoa Dong Commune of Cu Chi district.

The delegates spent a minute of silence to respectfully remember the great gratitude of residents and soldiers who fought tenaciously and heroically sacrificed their lives in the land of Saigon - Cho Lon - Gia Dinh during the two wars.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Dan Thuy