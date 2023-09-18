Teachers of political schools offer incense in tribute to late Presidents

A delegation of 130 teachers from 63 political schools nationwide offered incense in commemoration of late President Ho Chi Minh at the Ho Chi Minh Museum-HCMC branch on September 17.

The delegation led by Asst. Prof. Nguyen Duy Bac, Permanent Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics saw the presence of Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue.

The visit is in the framework of the 8th national contest for lecturers of political schools in provinces and cities throughout the country.

Delegates expressed deep gratitude for the great merits of President Ho Chi Minh, his glorious revolutionary life and career, and his great contributions to the struggle for national liberation and independence.

The delegation also offered flowers at Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in front of the City Hall in Nguyen Hue walking street in District 1 and paid tribute to the late President Ton Duc Thang at the Ho Chi Minh Museum-HCMC branch (also known as Nha Rong Harbor).

The 8th national contest for lecturers of political schools in centrally-administered cities and provinces is co-organized by the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and the HCMC Party Committee. The event will run from September 18 to 20.

The contest is an opportunity for the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, and the Party committees of centrally-controlled localities to evaluate the quality of teaching staff of political schools and create a plan for improving and training the teaching staff.