Overseas Vietnamese offer incense to commemorate Hung Kings

A delegation of over 100 overseas Vietnamese came to the National Historical and Cultural Park in Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City this morning to offer incense in commemoration of the Hung Kings within the framework of the “Hometown Spring” program.

The delegates sincerely offer incense to express their gratitude for the merits of their ancestors and the Hung Kings. (Photo: Hoang Hung)

The delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang and Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan.

Apart from typical overseas Vietnamese from 28 countries and territories, there were 80 overseas compatriots from Thailand.

The delegates sincerely offer incense to the Hung Kings. (Photo: Hoang Hung)

In a solemn atmosphere, overseas Vietnamese sincerely offered incense to express their gratitude for the merits of their ancestors and the Hung Kings and pray for prosperity of the country and health and solidarity of the overseas compatriots contributing to the country’s development.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan talks with an overseas Vietnamese. (Photo: Hoang Hung)

Head of the Advisory Board of the Vietnamese Association in Thailand Dao Trong Ly shared that he has joined the “Hometown Spring” program for many times.

Notably, the 2024 Hometown Spring Program was held in Ho Chi Minh City, with vibrant activities welcoming the Lunar New Year taking place at the Reunification Palace along with the experience of train operation on the Metro Line No.1.

Right after the incense-offering ceremony to the Hung Kings, the delegation of overseas Vietnamese visited and took a train on the Metro Line No. 1 (Suoi Tien - Ben Thanh urban railway line) and participated in local connection activities and a sightseeing tour in the city center by double-decker buses.

As planned, tomorrow, President Vo Van Thuong together with the delegation’s members will offer incense and flowers to President Ho Chi Minh and President Ton Duc Thang and join a ceremony releasing carps to celebrate Kitchen Gods Day (the 23rd December of the lunar calendar).

During an art exchange program at the Reunification Palace on the same day, President Vo Van Thuong will deliver a speech to extend Tet greetings to all overseas Vietnamese and beat a drum to celebrate the spring festival.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong