HCMC leaders pay tribute to Vietnamese heroic mothers and martyrs

On the morning of February 6, or the 27th day of the twelfth lunar month, at the HCMC Martyrs Cemetery in Thu Duc City, a delegation led by Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Member of the Politburo and Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC, representing the Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC, paid respects and laid wreaths, offering incense in remembrance of the Vietnamese Heroic Mothers and the valiant martyrs on the occasion of the Lunar New Year.

Accompanying the delegation were Mr. Phan Van Mai, Member of the Party Central Committee cum Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee; Ms. Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council; Ms. Tran Kim Yen, Member of the HCMC Party Committee's Standing Committee cum Chairwoman of the Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC; along with members of the HCMC Party Committee's Standing Committee, as well as leaders from various departments, districts, and Thu Duc City.

At the HCMC Martyrs Cemetery in Thu Duc City, the delegation solemnly laid down vibrant wreaths in honor of the Vietnamese Heroic Mothers and Heroic Martyrs, expressing profound gratitude for the remarkable contributions of the Vietnamese Heroic Mothers and the sacrifices made by the martyrs for the nation's independence and freedom.

The delegation observed a minute of silent to commemorate the Vietnamese Heroic Mothers and the valiant martyrs -exceptional individuals of the nation who sacrificed their blood for the independence and freedom of the Motherland and the happiness of its people.

After the flower and incense offering ceremony, the delegates proceeded to the graves of the heroic martyrs, where they lit incense to pay tribute and show their gratitude.

Following their visit to the Martyrs Cemetery of HCMC, the delegation offered incense and laid wreaths as a token of gratitude to generations of leaders and veteran revolutionaries who made immense contributions to the construction and defense of the Motherland at the HCMC Cemetery in Thu Duc City.

By Van Minh – Translated by Gia Bao