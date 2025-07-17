HCMC People's Council leader inspects Thu Dau Mot Ward’s operation after merger

Delegation No. 4 of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, led by Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Huynh Thanh Nhan, on July 17 inspected the operation of the two-tier local government apparatus in Thu Dau Mot Ward.

Shortly after inspecting the Public Administrative Service Center in Thu Dau Mot Ward, the delegation participated in a working session with leaders of the local Party Committee, People’s Council, and People’s Committee.

Also in attendance were representatives from the Economic and Budgetary Committee, the Committee for Culture and Society, the Legal Affairs Committee, and the Urban Affairs Committee under the HCMC People’s Council; and officials from departments under the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

Speaking at the working session, Secretary of the Thu Dau Mot Ward Party Committee, Nguyen Thu Cuc, said that the ward was formed through the merger of several former administrative units previously under Binh Duong Province. It now spans an area of 15.68 square kilometers and is home to a population of nearly 88,200 residents.

The ward’s People’s Council currently comprises 86 deputies and has been relatively well equipped to support its operations.

Since the official implementation of the two-tier local government model, Thu Dau Mot Ward successfully convened its inaugural session of the new-term People’s Council on July 1, 2025. During the session, the council adopted 10 key resolutions, primarily focused on consolidating the organizational structure of both the People’s Council and the People’s Committee at the ward level.

During the meeting, local officials talked about some challenges they faced, like differences in support policies between the former Binh Duong Province and Ho Chi Minh City, and asked the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee to quickly allocate the budget for the second half of the year. This would help local authorities finalize their financial plans and set up procedures for handling administrative tasks, ensuring that the public service system runs smoothly and effectively.

The ward also urged municipal departments and agencies to promptly advise the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee on issuing standardized internal procedures for handling administrative processes to ensure consistency and coordination in the implementation of administrative procedures across the city’s Public Service Information System.

During the meeting, representatives from municipal departments also provided additional information and guidance to the ward’s professional units, addressing some of the operational challenges.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, Huynh Thanh Nhan, highly appreciated the ward’s officials for their dedication and efforts during the early stages of implementing the new local governance model.

He urged relevant municipal departments to provide support in removing obstacles and called on the ward to continue reviewing and upgrading its infrastructure, strengthening oversight of urban planning and construction order, enhancing the supervisory role of the People’s Council, and improving the effectiveness of the Public Administrative Service Center.

