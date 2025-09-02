HCMC leader attends 'Festival of the Nation – Solidarity of the People'

Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC attended a festival in An Dong Ward to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the National Day.

The Front Work Committee of Quarter 29 in An Dong Ward of Ho Chi Minh City, inaugurated the 'Festival of the Nation – Solidarity of the People' today, commemorating the 80th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2, 1945 – September 2, 2025).

Before the festival, delegates watch live television broadcasts of the ceremony, parade, and march to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2).

During the event, the city’s leadership, including the HCMC Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, presented 10 gifts to disadvantaged families and 10 gifts to orphaned children. Additionally, An Dong Ward provided 50 gift packages to local families facing hardships.

The festival featured a variety of engaging activities. These included a cooking competition, a photo and painting exhibition, and a floral bicycle parade aimed at promoting the campaign to reduce littering in streets and canals, which helps create a cleaner city and mitigate flooding. The festival also included public awareness programs on traffic safety and fire prevention for apartment residents.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc and Duong Thi Huyen Tram, Head of the Social Work Department of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, present gifts to people.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc gifts children in the ward

In preparation for the 80th anniversary of the National Day of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Vietnam National United Front, and the upcoming Congress of the Vietnam Fatherland Front at all levels (term 2025-2030), the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has issued a plan to organize a series of 'National Unity Day' activities in residential areas. The schedule for these activities is divided into four main periods: Period 1: Independence Day festival - Commemorating the 80th anniversary of the National Day of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, from August 25 to September 2.

Period 2: Civilized - Modern - Affectionate City festival - Welcoming the 1st Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, term 2025-2030, from September 20 to October 20.

Period 3: City of Love - Connecting Love festival - Welcoming the Congress of the Vietnam Fatherland Front at all levels in Ho Chi Minh City for the 2025-2030 term, from October 20 to October 30.

Period 4: National Great Unity Festival - With the theme 'National Unity Festival', this period celebrates the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Vietnam National United Front and the Traditional Day of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, from November 1 to November 20.

