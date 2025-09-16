HCMC launches first Journalism Awards on Politburo’s Resolution 57

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology coordinated with the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists’ Association to launch the “First Journalism Awards on the Politburo’s Resolution 57-NQ/TW in 2025” on September 16.

The award aims to highlight the role of the press in promoting and raising public awareness of the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW dated December 22, 2024, on advancing science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation.

The Organizing Committee will receive entries published or broadcast between January 1 and November 15, 2025. Submissions must have been featured in newspapers, radio, or television during this period and must be certified by the respective media organization with a signature and official seal.

The deadline for submissions is November 20, 2025.

There is no limit on the number of entries submitted by organizations; however, each author may submit up to a maximum of three works across all categories.

Submitted works should focus on key themes of Resolution No. 57, including raising awareness and promoting action across society regarding science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation; improving institutions and policies; developing infrastructure and data systems; developing human resources and attracting talent; fostering innovation activities and the application of science and technology; advancing digital governance, digital economy, and digital society; and ensuring information security, safety, and data sovereignty.

The Organizing Committee plans to host the award ceremony in December 2025, within the framework of the conference reviewing the implementation of Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW in Ho Chi Minh City.

Participating organizations are responsible for conducting preliminary selections at the grassroots level and submitting entries to the Organizing Committee.

Submissions can be sent to the Center for Science and Technology Information and Statistics under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology at No. 79 Truong Dinh Street, Ben Thanh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, or email nvaphuong.skhcn@tphcm.gov.vn.

By Van Minh—Translated by Kim Khanh