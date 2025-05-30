HCMC issues new regulations governing short-term land lease procedures

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has issued Decision No. 71 providing new regulations for short-term land lease procedures. This decision will take effect on June 5, 2025.

Decision No. 71/2025/QD-UBND establishes procedures for the short-term lease of land and land-attached assets under the management of the Ho Chi Minh City Land Fund Development Center.

The housing and land area at 129 Le Van Duyet Street in Ward 3 of Binh Thanh District is managed by the Ho Chi Minh City Land Fund Development Center.

In accordance with regulations, land resources that have auction plans, those anticipated to be compensated for build-transfer contracts, or those established following compensation and site clearance, may be leased on a short-term basis for a duration not exceeding 12 months.

If the auction has not occurred, the land has not been handed over, or the BT contract remains unsigned after this initial period, the lease can be extended for an additional maximum of 12 months. However, the cumulative duration of the lease and any extensions must not surpass 60 months.

For land funds that remain unallocated and are not part of the annual auction plan, the lease duration is set between 12 and 60 months. If the land lease is for a period not exceeding 60 months, the Ho Chi Minh City Land Fund Development Center will terminate the contract and conduct a public announcement to re-select organizations and individuals for short-term land leasing once the contract concludes.

In cases of land lease with remaining terms, the Ho Chi Minh City Land Development Center will consider extending the lease period for the next term, ensuring that the total lease duration does not exceed 60 months.

Regarding the rental price for short-term land leases, it is determined using the formula: Starting rental price for short-term land per square meter a month = Short-term land rental price multiplied by the percentage used to calculate the rental price divided by 12.

The short-term land rental price is determined using the land price table, calculated in units of VND1,000 per square meter. The applicable rental rate ranges from 0.25 percent to 3 percent, depending on the land's area and location, in accordance with Decision 09/2025 issued by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee on January 20, 2025.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Dan Thuy