HCMC inaugurates key transport projects

Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Bui Xuan Cuong (C) attends the inauguration ceremony for the HC1 branch of Nguyen Van Linh-Nguyen Huu Tho intersection tunnel. (Photo: SGGP)

The event was co-organized by the Ho Chi Minh City's Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board, the municipal Department of Transport and the People's Committees of District 7, Binh Tan, Nha Be, and Binh Chanh.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Bui Xuan Cuong, emphasized that the opening of Phuoc Long Bridge, the HC1 branch of Nguyen Van Linh-Nguyen Huu Tho intersection tunnel, and the first phase of the parallel road along National Highway 50, along with the previous opening of Rach Dia Bridge and the HC2 branch of the Nguyen Van Linh-Nguyen Huu Tho intersection tunnel, has helped strengthen traffic connectivity between District 7 and Nha Be, contributing to completing the transportation system in the southern area of the city.

The first phase of the parallel road along National Highway 50 is put into operation. (Photo: SGGP)

Director of the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board of HCMC Luong Minh Phuc said that the inauguration of key transport projects aims to reduce traffic congestion and make travel in the city more convenient.

The Phuoc Long Bridge project, connecting District 7 and Nha Be, with an investment of VND748 billion (US$29.3 million), is expected to ease the traffic load on Phu Xuan Bridge 2 on Huynh Tan Phat Street, address one of the traffic congestion points, and shorten travel time between Nha Be District and District 7, and vice versa. The bridge is located on Pham Huu Lau Street over Phu Xuan Canal, at 359 meters long and 10.5 meters wide.

Nguyen Van Linh - Nguyen Huu Tho intersection tunnel (Photo: SGGP)

Ho Chi Minh City plans to continue implementing the Rach Tom and Rach Doi bridge projects while also inviting investment to expand Nguyen Huu Tho Street, build interchanges connecting National Highway 50 with the Ben Luc-Long Thanh expressway, and kick off the Nguyen Khoai bridge-road project crossing Te and Ben Nghe canals to link Districts 4 and 7 with downtown District 1 in 2025, Mr. Luong Minh Phuc said.

According to Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Bui Xuan Cuong, the process of relocating technical infrastructures and site clearance has encountered obstacles, affecting the progress of several projects. All involved parties need to improve and find solutions to prevent similar issues in the coming time. Regarding the Nguyen Van Linh - Nguyen Huu Tho intersection tunnel project, city leaders have requested that after the two tunnel branches are opened to traffic, all involved parties must make efforts to quickly complete the remaining tasks of the project.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong (in green floppy hat) conducts a field inspection of Nguyen Van Linh-Nguyen Huu Tho intersection tunnel. (Photo: SGGP)

At the inauguration ceremony of Nguyen Van Linh-Nguyen Huu Tho intersection tunnel (Photo: SGGP)

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh