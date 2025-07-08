Ho Chi Minh City announced establishment of new veterans’ association

Ho Chi Minh City held a ceremony on the morning of July 8 to announce the decision to establish the Ho Chi Minh City Veterans’ Association.

Among the attendees were Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong, Member of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Permanent Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Truong Thi Bich Hanh, Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thi Bach Mai, and Colonel Nguyen Dinh Chuan, Deputy Political Commissar of the Ho Chi Minh City Command.

The ceremony announced the decision by the Vietnam Veterans' Association (VVA) Central Committee regarding the establishment of the new Ho Chi Minh City Veterans Association through the merger of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Veterans' Association, Binh Duong Veterans' Association and the former Ho Chi Minh City Veterans Association.

Beginning July 1, the legal entity status of the veteran’s associations of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Binh Duong and the former Ho Chi Minh City was officially terminated.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong (L) presents flowers to congratulate the Ho Chi Minh City Veterans' Association.

The Vietnam Veterans' Association Central Committee presents flowers to congratulate the Ho Chi Minh City Veterans Association.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong presents the decision from the Central Committee of the Vietnam Veterans' Association.

At the ceremony, the Vietnam Veterans' Association Central Committee appointed the 45-member Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Veterans' Association, the 18-member Standing Committee and the 12-member Inspection Committee.

President of the Ho Chi Minh City Veterans' Association Nguyen Minh Hoang presents appointment decisions to the members of the association.

Mr. Nguyen Minh Hoang has been appointed as President of the Ho Chi Minh City Veterans’ Association.

In her remarks at the ceremony, Permanent Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Truong Thi Bich Hanh affirmed that in recent years, the veterans’ associations of Ba Ria - Vung Tau, Binh Duong and the former Ho Chi Minh City had focused on building strong, comprehensive organizations.

They have effectively carried out their responsibilities in line with the association's charter and the Ordinance on Veterans. These efforts have contributed to socio-economic development, strengthened national defense and security, and helped educate younger generations about patriotic traditions.

Permanent Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Truong Thi Bich Hanh speaks at the ceremony.

In the new context, the Permanent Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City urged all levels of the association to raise awareness about the new organizational model.

She also emphasized that the Ho Chi Minh City Veterans’ Association is tasked with developing and carrying out work programs from now until the end of 2025, striving to achieve outstanding results and successfully meet the assigned targets.

Delegates take commemorative photos at the ceremony.

The Permanent Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City also called for strong leadership to successfully organize the 2025–2030 congresses and widespread veteran-led movements to expand effective models and initiatives.

By Cam Tuyet- Translated by Huyen Huong