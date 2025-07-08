HCMC accelerating compensation process for public investment projects

Leaders of the Department of Agriculture and Environment of HCMC yesterday held a meeting with several localities regarding the compensation progress for three projects.

Perspective view of the HCMC – Moc Bai expressway project

These projects include the HCMC - Moc Bai expressway; the upgrade, expansion, and dredging of the main drainage canals of Lang The creek, Dia Phan canal, and the construction project of the Cu Chi bus station.

The HCMC - Moc Bai expressway project has a length of approximately 24 km through the city passing through five communes including Phu Hoa Dong, Nhuan Duc, Thai My, Cu Chi, and Tan An Hoi. The affected land and property area exceeds 220 hectares, impacting 2,193 households.

The Cu Chi Bus Station construction project requires the recovery of approximately 11,320 square meters, impacting 23 properties. In 2020, the Compensation, Support, and Resettlement Council held a public meeting and publicly posted the compensation policy.

However, all 23 affected cases opposed the proposed compensation rate. By June 2025, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee issued guidance on reassessing and re-approving the compensation price.

The project to upgrade and dredge the Lang The drainage canal and Dia Phan canal requires the recovery of over 73 hectares of land, affecting 680 households.

The local authorities have established a Compensation Council, with the aim of completing implementation by July 10. Cu Chi Land Clearance and Compensation Board will coordinate with the local people's committee to hold dialogues with residents who disagree with the draft compensation plan and proceed with the next steps in accordance with regulations.

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment Vo Trung Truc has directed that in communes with a significant number of affected cases, like Phu Hoa Dong and Nhuan Duc, a steering committee should be formed, led by the Secretary of the Commune Party.

This committee will lead the commune's political system in supporting project implementation. It will also coordinate with Cu Chi Land Clearance and Compensation Board to mobilize organizations, households, and individuals to support the project, aiming to expedite site handover for construction packages.

Deputy Director Vo Trung Truc also tasked Cu Chi Land Clearance and Compensation Board with compiling and reporting to the HCMC People's Committee the subjective and objective reasons for delays in compensation, along with proposed solutions.

By Thanh Hien - Translated by Anh Quan