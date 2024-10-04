HC2 branch of Nguyen Van Linh-Nguyen Huu Tho tunnel opened to traffic

The HC2 branch of the Nguyen Van Linh-Nguyen Huu Tho intersection tunnel opens to traffic on October 4. (Photo: SGGP)

Construction of the tunnel at the intersection of Nguyen Huu Tho - Nguyen Van Linh streets in District 7 with an investment of VND830 billion (US$32.4 million) was kicked off in September 2020.

Head of the Project Steering Committee for the Road 4 Project under the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board of HCMC, Nguyen Thanh Tuan said that the HC2 tunnel will contribute to reducing traffic congestion, and create favorable conditions for other construction units of the project. The construction unit is accelerating the construction progress to complete the remaining items by the end of this year.

The HC2 tunnel located on the route from District 7 to Binh Chanh is 456 meters long. The one-way tunnel branch has three lanes and is designed for traffic moving at 60 km/h. Pedestrians and motorcycles are not allowed to take a rest stop and park. It is one of the key transportation projects playing an important role in reducing traffic jams in the Southern area of the city.

In addition, the city has also planned to invest in Nguyen Khoai Bridge and the road connecting districts 4 and 7 with a total investment of over VND3,700 billion (US$149 million). The project is expected to ease the traffic burden on Nguyen Huu Tho Road and Kenh Te Bridge.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Kim Khanh