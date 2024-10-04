Ho Chi Minh City

HC2 branch of Nguyen Van Linh-Nguyen Huu Tho tunnel opened to traffic

SGGPO

The HC2 branch of the Nguyen Van Linh-Nguyen Huu Tho intersection tunnel opened to traffic on October 4.

nvld-7177.jpg
The HC2 branch of the Nguyen Van Linh-Nguyen Huu Tho intersection tunnel opens to traffic on October 4. (Photo: SGGP)

Construction of the tunnel at the intersection of Nguyen Huu Tho - Nguyen Van Linh streets in District 7 with an investment of VND830 billion (US$32.4 million) was kicked off in September 2020.

Head of the Project Steering Committee for the Road 4 Project under the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board of HCMC, Nguyen Thanh Tuan said that the HC2 tunnel will contribute to reducing traffic congestion, and create favorable conditions for other construction units of the project. The construction unit is accelerating the construction progress to complete the remaining items by the end of this year.

nvl6-3834.jpg

The HC2 tunnel located on the route from District 7 to Binh Chanh is 456 meters long. The one-way tunnel branch has three lanes and is designed for traffic moving at 60 km/h. Pedestrians and motorcycles are not allowed to take a rest stop and park. It is one of the key transportation projects playing an important role in reducing traffic jams in the Southern area of the city.

In addition, the city has also planned to invest in Nguyen Khoai Bridge and the road connecting districts 4 and 7 with a total investment of over VND3,700 billion (US$149 million). The project is expected to ease the traffic burden on Nguyen Huu Tho Road and Kenh Te Bridge.

nvl3-969.jpg
nvla-9030.jpg
nvl1-4312.jpg
Related News
By Quoc Hung - Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Nguyen Van Linh-Nguyen Huu Tho tunnel Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board of HCMC HC2 tunnel Nguyen Khoai Bridge

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn