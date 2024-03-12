Over VND3,725 billion to be invested in Nguyen Khoai Bridge-Street project

The HCMC People's Committee submitted the Nguyen Khoai Bridge-Street construction project to the municipal People's Council for approval with a total capital for site clearance estimated at more than VND1,000 billion (US$40.7 million)

The amount of capital will be spent on site clearance compensation for 100 affected households and 25 organizations. The project covers 11.3 hectares, including around 1.7 hectares in need of site clearance in District 4 this year. The remaining areas without site clearance in District 1 and District 7.

According to the HCMC Department of Transport, after the land use plan for the project is approved, the local authorities will carry out procedures for compensation, support, resettlement, site clearance, and relocation of technical infrastructure.

The municipal authorities will start the construction of some items in District 1 in the fourth quarter of this year and complete the compensation work and land handover by 2025. The Nguyen Khoai Bridge-Street construction project is expected to be built within two years.

The Nguyen Khoai bridge-road project crossing Te and Ben Nghe canals to link Districts 4 and 7 with downtown District 1 will be built at VND3,725 billion (US$152 million).

The project with a total length of nearly 5 kilometers comprises two parts, including a bridge that will stretch 2.5 km in length and 6.5-25.5 m in width, and a road that will be 2.3 km long and 26.6 - 61.5 m wide.

The construction will start from D1 Street in the Him Lam residential area of District 7, crossing two canals of Te and Ben Nghe and running along Nguyen Khoai Street in District 4 to Vo Van Kiet Street in District 1.

The project is expected to contribute to reducing congestion on internal routes in District 4, and on streets and in Khanh Hoi, Kenh Te, Nguyen Huu Tho, Nguyen Van Cu, and Duong Ba Trac bridges in districts 7, 8, Nha Be to the city center. Currently, traffic connections between Saigon South area and the city center is mainly through the Nguyen Huu Tho - Kenh Te bridge and Tan Thuan - Nguyen Tat Thanh routes.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh