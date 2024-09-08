The HCMC People's Committee issued and sent an urgent notice to leaders of departments, agencies, and districts in the city to instruct them to implement an emergency response plan for typhoon Yagi.

HCMC implements emergency response plan for typhoon Yagi. (Photo: SGGP)﻿

Accordingly, the Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee asked heads of the departments, agencies, Thu Duc City, districts, wards, and communes citywide to focus on implementing emergency response plan for typhoon Yagi that is expected to affect the city directly; and prepare for prevention and control measures to cope with storms, heavy rain, thunderstorms, flooding, high tides, the discharge of a large volume of water resulting from typhoon Yagi in accordance with decision No.491/QD-UBND dated on February 7, 2024, of the HCMC People’s Committee.

The units must carry out continuous 24/7 monitoring of weather updates to take the necessary precautions, regularly create reports on localities’ situations to the HCMC Command of Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and Search and Rescue to submit them to the Chairman of the municipal People's Committee

The HCMC Command of Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, and Search and Rescue under the municipal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development needs to urgently coordinate with the Standing Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC and the Department of Finance of the city to provide assistance to Hanoi and localities affected by typhoon Yagi.

By Duc Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh