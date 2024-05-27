HCMC honors outstanding adolescents for following Ho Chi Minh’s teachings

A ceremony honoring typical adolescents who achieved top results in the emulation movement themed “I am Dien Bien soldiers of HCMC” was held in the city on May 26.

HCMC's leaders and delegates attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The event co-organized by the Standing Committee of the HCMC Youth Union and the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization's Council of the city aims to mark the 83rd anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization (May 15, 1941 – 2024), the 134th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 - 2024), the 70th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954 - 2024) and the 65th anniversary of the Truong Son - Ho Chi Minh Trail (1959 - 2024).

Speaking at the event, Head of the Mass Mobilization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong praised the achievements Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organizations at levels and their members have made in recent times in studying, overcoming difficulties of studies, implementing digital transformation and the movement of emulating and following Uncle Ho's five teachings.

He emphasized that the city’s leaders are always interested in caring for children and teenagers.

Head of the Mass Mobilization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

At the ceremony, the organization board honored three individuals who won the Kim Dong Award for the 2023-2024 school year, 74 leaders of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organizations at levels, and 70 outstanding members of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organizations in the emulation movement, “I am Dien Bien soldiers of HCMC”.

Head of the Mass Mobilization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong congratulates adolescents who achieved top results in the emulation movement themed “I am Dien Bien soldiers of HCMC”. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Youth Union and President of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization's Council of the city Trinh Thi Hien Tran delivers her speech at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Students participate in a parade at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thanh Chung - Translated by Kim Khanh