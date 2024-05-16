HCMC’s leaders pay special attention to youth, children

A delegation of HCMC’s officials led by Standing Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai visited the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organisation's Council of the city.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Youth Union and President of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization's Council of the city Trinh Thi Hien Tran delivers her speech at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

The visit aims to mark the 83rd anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization (May 15, 1941 – 2024).

Speaking at the meeting, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Youth Union and President of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization's Council of the city Trinh Thi Hien Tran said that the activities of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization and children's movements have gained many positive and effective achievements in recent times.

Standing Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai highly appreciated the achievements of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization. (Photo: SGGP)

Standing Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai offers flowers to the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization's Council of the city. (Photo: SGGP)

Standing Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai highly appreciated the achievements of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization. He emphasized that the city’s leaders are always interested in caring for children and teenagers.

He hoped that the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization's Council of the city would continue to implement the movement of emulating and following Uncle Ho's five teachings, contributing to building Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space, and encourage youth and children of HCMC to limit the use of smart devices and actively participate in emulation movements, implement the theme of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization and Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization's Council of the city for this year to spread movements among the city's youth and children.

The Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization's Council of the city offers a gift to Standing Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai. (Photo: SGGP)

By Chi Thach – Translated by Kim Khanh