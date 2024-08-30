HCMC honors 98 green businesses in 2024

The HCMC Union of Business Association (HUBA) and the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper on the evening of August 29 held a ceremony to award the title ‘HCMC Green Business 2024’ to 98 enterprises.

Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Committee, Vo Van Hoan (L) and Chairman of the HCMC Union of Business Association (HUBA) Nguyen Ngoc Hoa present the "HCMC Green Business 2024" title to businesses. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the award ceremony, Chairman of the HCMC Union of Business Association (HUBA) cum head of the organization board of the HCMC Green Business 2024 title, Nguyen Ngoc Hoa said that among 98 selected companies for the title ‘HCMC Green Business 2024’, 53 are manufacturers and 45 are working in the trade – service – real estate sector.

These outstanding enterprises have demonstrated a strong commitment to strictly complying with environmental standards, using resources efficiently, and developing green initiatives. It is not only businesses’ efforts but also affirms the importance of sustainable development in the business strategies of HCMC’s business community and entrepreneurs, contributing to the economic and social development of the country.

The Chairman of the HUBA congratulated selected companies awarded the Green Business title this year. He believed the recognition would be a driving force for the city’s business community to continuously pioneer in the progress on sustainable development, and building a greener, cleaner, and more livable city.

The organizer of the award offers flowers to members of the Assessment Council. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Mass Nguyen Thi Bach Mai (L) and Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of the SGGP Newspaper Nguyen Khac Van (R) present the "HCMC Green Business 2024" title to businesses. (Photo: SGGP)

Addressing the event, Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Committee, Vo Van Hoan hoped that the “HCMC Green Business” awards would be a passport for businesses to enter international markets.

He requested the SGGP Newspaper and the HUBA continue to enhance the quality of the award based on the ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) criteria with the goal of developing the title into a national brand recognized by the international community.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the SGGP Newspaper Pham Van Truong (C) and delegates attend the award ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

He emphasized that green growth and the development of green businesses are the right directions; otherwise, enterprises will not survive or have opportunities to enter the global market. Vietnam has negotiated and signed many free trade agreements, presenting numerous opportunities to enter foreign markets but there are also many difficulties and challenges. Major markets are very interested in green growth, renewable energy use, and low labor intensity. They set ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) criteria that domestic and international businesses must adhere to the regulations. The government will have mechanisms and policies to support businesses during this process.

According to the Vice Chairman of the Municipal People's Committee, HCMC has identified three main pillars of green growth, including the legal framework, measurement criteria, and green models. In terms of the legal framework, the city has built around 80 programs, projects, strategies, and policies to support all production sectors. Green models including green localities (Can Gio District), green production facilities, green schools, and green buildings must be valuable products.

The southern metropolis is ready to listen to businesses to provide them better support.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh