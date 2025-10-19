HCMC honors 145 exemplary models with “Excellence at Work and Home” title

The Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor honored 145 exemplary individuals as part of the “Excellence at Work and at Home” emulation movement, recognizing outstanding female trade union members and workers for the 2020–2025 period on October 19.

Vice President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor Huynh Thanh Xuan honors exemplary women in HCMC’s “Excellence at Work and Home” movement. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, Vice President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor Huynh Thanh Xuan affirmed that the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor and the Ho Chi Minh City Trade Union have consistently recognized, supported, and promoted the role of female workers, public employees, and laborers.

He emphasized that the long-standing “Excellence at Work and at Home” movement continues to be actively maintained and developed among women across various sectors. Trade unions at all levels have also taken proactive and creative steps to adapt the movement’s content to the practical context of different industries.

Furthermore, the movement is closely aligned with other major campaigns such as “Excellent and Creative Labor” and “Building the Image of Vietnamese Women in the New Era.”

Exemplary models honored in the “Excellence at Work and Home” movement (Photo: SGGP)

According to Mr. Huynh Thanh Xuan, with over 23,000 grassroots trade unions and approximately 2.5 million members, the “Excellence at Work and at Home” movement launched by the Ho Chi Minh City Trade Union has seen significant growth and achieved notable results.

More than 385,172 female trade union members and workers have been recognized at various levels with the “Excellence at Work and at Home” title. Thousands of initiatives, research projects, technical innovations, and administrative reforms proposed by women workers have been effectively implemented, generating economic benefits worth tens of billions of VND annually. Among them, several standout models, such as “Women 4.0: Innovation in Digital Transformation,” “Green-Clean-Beautiful Women's Units,” and “The Sharing Corner of Compassion,” have had a widespread impact across agencies, organizations, and businesses.

To ensure the continued growth of the movement, Mr. Huynh Thanh Xuan called on all levels of trade unions in Ho Chi Minh City to further innovate the content and approach of activities, making them more flexible, creative, and closely connected to grassroots realities. He emphasized the importance of aligning these efforts with enhanced support for the material and emotional well-being of female workers, especially those facing difficult circumstances, migrant workers, and single mothers.

He also stressed the need to accelerate digital transformation within trade union operations, creating an environment for women to develop their capacity, contribute, and grow.

Between 2020 and 2025, more than 1.3 million women registered to participate in the “Excellence at Work and at Home” movement, with over 1.1 million recognized for their achievements. The movement has successfully encouraged 60,594 women to pursue further education, 136,174 to engage in political training, 111,370 to attend professional skills courses, and 201,675 to participate in technical skill and trade certification exams.

In addition, trade unions at various levels have recommended 23,151 outstanding female trade union members with exemplary achievements for consideration by the Communist Party of Vietnam, resulting in 5,544 women being admitted as Party members.

On October 19, a delegation of outstanding female civil servants, public employees, and workers from the Ho Chi Minh City Trade Union, led by Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor Nguyen Kim Loan, paid tribute to President Ton Duc Thang at Ton Duc Thang Museum in Saigon Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

The event was held to commemorate the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Vietnam Women’s Union (October 20, 1930–2025) and the 15th anniversary of Vietnamese Women’s Day (October 20), and to celebrate the successful conclusion of the 1st Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term.

Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor, Nguyen Kim Loan commends outstanding models (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Thi Tuyet Minh offers certificates of merit to outstanding individuals. (Photo: SGGP)

Exemplary models offer donations to support storm and flood victims. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation of outstanding female civil servants, public employees, and workers from the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation, pay tribute to President Ton Duc Thang at Ton Duc Thang Museum. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh