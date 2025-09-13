HCMC holds unique position to take the lead in developing cultural industry

The official launch of the Vietnam Cultural Industry Development Association (VCIDA) was held in Ho Chi Minh City on September 13.

The Vietnam Cultural Industry Development Association (VCIDA) was launched on September 13. (Photo: SGGP)

At the event, VCIDA unveiled key strategic information and signed a cooperation agreement under the theme “Vietnam’s Cultural Industries—Soft Power in the Digital Age.”

According to Decision No. 541/QD-BNV dated May 30, 2025, issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, VCIDA is a socio-professional organization that brings together institutions and individuals across various fields, including culture, creativity, technology, education, and investment. Its mission is to connect resources, promote policy advocacy, and foster the development of cultural industries, markets, and ecosystems.

VCIDA’s announcement event on September 13 marked a significant milestone in the development of Vietnam’s cultural industry ecosystem. It underscored the country’s strategic goal of positioning culture as a spearhead economic sector, contributing to sustainable development and international integration.

The ceremony was attended by representatives from the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, as well as local and international organizations operating in the fields of culture, the arts, and creative entrepreneurship.

People’s Artist Vuong Duy Bien speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

People’s Artist Vuong Duy Bien, Chairman of VCIDA, emphasized that the establishment of the association aligns with the country’s current development trajectory. According to him, the cultural industry today presents significant opportunities and considerable challenges. Culture has a profound influence, contributing to the preservation and promotion of Vietnam's image, its people, and its rich cultural heritage on the global stage.

He noted that Ho Chi Minh City holds unique potential, vision, and strategic positioning, making it well-placed to take the lead in developing the cultural industry and generating vital resources for the creative economy, serving as a model for other provinces and cities to follow. As such, VCIDA plans to establish a representative office in the city, which will serve as a hub for cross-sectoral connections, facilitate collaboration among organizations, and support the effective organization of events and programs.

Accordingly, VCIDA will serve as a national focal point for advancing the cultural industry in a professional, innovative, globally integrated, and sustainable manner. Its vision is grounded in five core values, including creativity, identity, connectivity, market creation, and sustainable development. VCIDA aspires to position Vietnam as an attractive destination for investors, artists, and international visitors. The association also aims to help establish the cultural industry as a spearhead economic sector, contributing 7 percent of the national GDP by 2030.

VCIDA signs a strategic partnership with Tang Event Australia. (Photo: SGGP)

As part of the event, VCIDA signed strategic cooperation agreements with a range of domestic and international partners, such as Tang Event Australia (an international-standard cultural event organizer), Arobid (a digital ecosystem builder for the cultural industry), Dinner Incredible (a culinary arts initiative enhancing Vietnamese cultural experiences), GonChill Tourist Pass (a cultural tourism and entertainment platform targeting young audiences), and DatVietVAC Group Holdings (a key partner in driving the growth of the cultural industry), among others. VCIDA also established partnerships with organizations in education, creative startups, and festival development.

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh