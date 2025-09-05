HCMC, Gimhae City promote tourism cooperation

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Dung (R) receives Mr. Hong Tae-yong, Mayor of Gimhae City, South Korea. (Photo: SGGP)

Expressing his pleasure at welcoming the Mayor of Gimhae to the 12th General Assembly of the Tourism Promotion Organization for Asia Pacific Cities (TPO), currently taking place in Ho Chi Minh City, Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Dung emphasized that this event presents an important opportunity for the two cities to deepen mutual understanding, particularly as Vietnam and South Korea elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022.

Ho Chi Minh City has established cooperative relations with numerous South Korean cities and localities, including Seoul, Busan, Daegu, and Incheon.

According to Mr. Nguyen Van Dung, Vice Chairman of the city, the launch of a direct air route between Ho Chi Minh City and Gimhae would significantly enhance bilateral cooperation across various sectors, particularly in tourism.

For many years, Ho Chi Minh City has been a popular destination among South Korean tourists. With the recent expansion of its administrative boundaries, the city is now poised to offer even more diverse and exciting experiences to visitors from the Republic of Korea.

Mayor Hong Tae-yong (L) presents an official letter from the Gimhae city government to Mr. Nguyen Van Dung, (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Dung hoped that Gimhae City would participate in the Ho Chi Minh City International Travel Expo (ITE HCMC) next year with its own exhibition booth. He also conveyed his wish for both sides to strengthen tourism promotion efforts and enhance cooperation in the tourism sector, thereby contributing to the development of closer ties not only between Ho Chi Minh City and Gimhae, but also between localities across South Korea and Vietnam, and ultimately between the two countries as a whole.

On his first official visit to Ho Chi Minh City, Mayor of Gimhae Hong Tae-yong expressed his strong impression of the city’s vibrancy, distinctive architecture, and rich cultural heritage. He emphasized that Vietnam is an important partner for Gimhae and noted that the recent administrative expansion there presents new opportunities for Gimhae to broaden cooperation across multiple sectors.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Dung (R) offers a gift to Mr. Hong Tae-yong, Mayor of Gimhae City, South Korea. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates attend the reception. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Mayor Hong Tae-yong, Gimhae is home to a significant number of foreign residents who come to live, study, and work, among whom the Vietnamese community represents one of the largest groups. He noted that this forms a solid foundation for further strengthening tourism cooperation not only between South Korea and Vietnam, but also between Gimhae and Ho Chi Minh City in particular.

Mayor Hong extended his best wishes for the success of the 12th General Assembly of the Tourism Promotion Organization for Asia Pacific Cities (TPO) in Ho Chi Minh City and expressed his hope that the city will support Gimhae in hosting the 13th General Assembly of the Tourism Promotion Organization for Asia Pacific Cities next year.

By Minh Chau - Translated by Kim Khanh