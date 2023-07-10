Resolution 98 receives high expectations from HCMC voters

Upon the dawning of the 10th session of the 10th HCMC People's Council, voters have voiced opinions and suggestions on the city's hot issues, including the effective implementation of the specific mechanisms and policies for HCMC's development.

Ensuring the progress of key projects

As HCMC has entered the rainy season, flooding occurs in many places, affecting people's lives. Consequently, the city's voters continued to raise questions about the progress of the project against tidal flooding in HCMC with consideration of climate change (phase 1). Voter Nguyen Van Bay (Binh Tan District) asked the authorities to clarify the existing problems and completion time of the project for public supervision. Voters also asked for urgent measures to speed up the progress of anti-flood projects so that people could escape the plight caused by the flood.

Many voters were concerned with the project of building and renovating Tham Luong - Ben Cat - Nuoc Len canals, suggesting that it is necessary to carefully consider the capacity of the construction unit and have solutions to ensure the project to be completed within two years.

Meanwhile, according to voter Tran Thi Khiem (District 3), the Metro Line 1 project (Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien) was launched more than 10 years ago. This is a project behind schedule due to problems in site clearance, and design-construction errors during the construction process. Voters suggested the city learn from this project to ensure the project progress of Metro Line 2 as well as the other metro lines.

Voters also stated the need to develop transport infrastructure in suburban districts. Voter Dinh Thi Khoi (Hoc Mon District) suggested the city pay attention to speeding up the project of Ring Road 3, and at the same time planning and building new roads in Hoc Mon and Cu Chi districts connecting to Ring Road 3 to create development motivation for these two districts. An early plan to build Binh Khanh bridge connecting Nha Be District to Can Gio District was also proposed, with a view to facilitating traffic flow, attracting investment capital and boosting socio-economic development of Can Gio District.

Publicizing corruption cases

From July 20 to July 29, 24 delegations of the HCMC People's Council held meetings with voters in localities. The conference attracted more than 5,000 voters, 200 turns of voters making speeches with nearly 400 opinions. One of the most concerned issues among the voters was the National Assembly's promulgation of Resolution 98 on piloting a number of specific mechanisms and policies for the development of HCMC. Voters expressed high consensus and expected the resolution to create conditions for the city's worthy development.

Many recommendations from voters focused on urban management, and infrastructure related to town planning, planning management, and project management; the compensation, support and resettlement upon land recovery; construction progress of projects; the issuance of certificates of land use rights; apartment management; and policies related to social insurance.

According to voter Nguyen Dinh Cuong (Binh Thanh District), in order to effectively implement Resolution 98, the Government and relevant ministries have to assign and decentralize specific authority on functions and tasks for HCMC, Thu Duc City and other districts. Voter Nguyen Minh Hung (Binh Thanh District) proposed that the Government soon issue a Decree guiding the implementation of the resolution. This is to ensure that the contents and policies specified in Resolution 98 are implemented clearly and transparently, and not overlapped by other regulations.

In addition, the issue of fighting against corruption and negativity was raised by voters, especially when the city is about to implement Resolution 98. Voter Dang Van Ranh (District 6) said that the Party and the State, HCMC included, have been determined in the fight against corruption and negativity. However, it was suggested that local corruption cases should be publicized for people’s information and supervision. The HCMC Steering Committee for Prevention of Corruption and Negativity and the People's Council of HCMC were also suggested to develop a monitoring and supervising mechanism when implementing specific mechanisms and policies.