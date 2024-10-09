HCMC forecast to continue experiencing torrential rains

Ho Chi Minh City forecast to continue seeing heavy rainfall

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, not only Ho Chi Minh City but also areas from the Central Province of Quang Tri to the South-Central Province of Khanh Hoa experienced showers and thunderstorms, with some locations receiving significant rainfall on October 8.

In the afternoon of October 8, Duc Phong District of the Central Province of Quang Ngai topped with 121.2 mm rainfall followed by Tam Lanh District of Quang Nam Province (96.4 mm), Huong Nguyen District of Thua Thien - Hue Province (79 mm) and Phu My District in Binh Dinh Province (76.8 mm).

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting predicts that the region from Quang Tri to Khanh Hoa will continue to experience showers and thunderstorms today, with the rainfall in some areas exceeding 80 mm.

Elsewhere, areas of Ninh Thuan, Binh Thuan, the Central Highlands, and the southern region are also expected to see showers and thunderstorms, with some areas receiving over 70 mm rainfall, particularly in the late afternoon and evening.

Furthermore, in these areas, weather forecasters said that there is a possibility of whirlwinds, lightning, and strong gusts of wind during these storms.

In the Mekong Delta, flood levels remain high. In the Hau River at Long Xuyen City (An Giang), the water level reached 2.47 meters, exceeding the second flood warning level by 0.27 meters. Long Xuyen City is currently significantly affected by upstream floodwaters and rising tidal levels.

In Dong Thap, Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Huynh Tan Dat indicated that the peak flood is expected to occur between October 18 and October 20, with some areas in the province at risk of flooding.

As per the forecast, water levels have risen in the upstream areas along the Tien River. Meteorologists predicted that the water level in the upstream Tien River area will be 17-42 cm higher than this time last year and 16-17 cm above the multi-year average. The water level is expected to peak between October 18-20.

In the inland area of Thap Muoi District of the Mekong Delta Province of Dong Thap, the water level will rise by 20-32cm compared to the same period last year. In Hau Giang, authorities have instructed localities to inform local residents about the water level and high tides to enhance public awareness and effectively mitigate damage.

Upstream floodwater in combination with high tide is expected to cause the water level to exceed the third-stage warning threshold in downstream localities like Can Tho City, Vinh Long, Hau Giang, Soc Trang, and Bac Lieu in the next couple of days.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan