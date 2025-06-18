Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road No. 4 section through Binh Duong starts construction

On the afternoon of June 18, the People’s Committee of Binh Duong Province in collaboration with the Investment and Industrial Development Joint Stock Corporation (Becamex IDC) and Deo Ca Group, held a ceremony to broke ground on the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 4 project, the section passing through Binh Duong Province, and to inaugurate three provincial roads DT743, DT746 and DT747B.

Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh along with delegates perform rituals to break ground on the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road No.4 section through Binh Duong Province and inaugurate three provincial roads DT743, DT746 and DT747B.

Among the attendees were former State President Nguyen Minh Triet, Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh and leaders from Binh Duong Province, Becamex IDC, Deo Ca Group and Thaco Group.

The Thu Bien – Dat Cuoc section of Ring Road 4 (Phase 1) has a total investment of over VND11.7 trillion (US$448 million) including loan interest. The project will be implemented within 26 months.

From now until the end of 2025, Becamex Group plans to invest in the expansion and development of National Highway No.13 and the Bau Bang – My Phuoc – Tan Van route, with investments of VND1,477 billion (US$56.5 million) and VND17,000 billion (US$650 million) respectively. These projects are expected to help alleviate traffic congestion and enhance the attraction of high-quality investments.

Over the passing years, Becamex Group has proactively integrated the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 4 into other projects and has completed nearly 50 percent of the section passing through Binh Duong Province using its corporate capital.

Perspective of Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road No.4, the section through Binh Duong Province

The groundbreaking to build and complete the remaining section of Ring Road 4 in the locality will be interconnected with major routes such as Ring Road No. 3, the Ho Chi Minh City–Thu Dau Mot–Chon Thanh Expressway, Ho Chi Minh Highway connecting to Tay Ninh and the Mekong Delta provinces and cities, and key provincial roads like DT743, DT746 and DT747B, thereby forming a comprehensive, modern transportation network.

Former State President Nguyen Minh Triet (L), along with leaders of Binh Duong Province and Becamex Group, attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road No. 4 section through the province of Binh Duong.

In his speech at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 4 project, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Binh Duong Province Vo Van Minh stated that once the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road No.4 section through the province is completed, it will connect with Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road No.3 and the Ho Chi Minh City–Thu Dau Mot–Chon Thanh Expressway, playing a vital role in goods transportation and circulation.

Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh (R) attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 4 project, the section through Binh Duong Province.

The project will serve the socio-economic development needs, help ease traffic congestion, strengthen regional connectivity among provinces and cities, promote the growth of satellite urban areas, expand new development space, and act as a driving force for the development of industry, urbanization, commerce and services.

Moreover, it will contribute to ensuring national defense and security for the Southern key economic region, positioning Ho Chi Minh City as the regional hub, and help realize the national goal of building 5,000 kilometers of expressways during the 2021–2030 period set by the Party and Government.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh acknowledged and praised the proactive efforts and tireless dedication of the Party Committee, government and people of Binh Duong Province in carrying out socio-economic development tasks and ensuring national defense and security, including infrastructure development.

Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh highly appreciated strategic investors such as Becamex IDC Corporation, Deo Ca Group and Truong Hai Group for their consistent partnership in implementing key projects.

Among them, the nearly 800-hectare Mechanical Industrial Park project, invested by Truong Hai Group, is not only a step forward for the manufacturing industry but also lays a solid foundation for the development of Vietnam’s railway industry.

On the same day, the People's Committee of Binh Duong Province coordinated with relevant units to inaugurate the routes DT743, DT746 and DT747B, which are important intra-provincial traffic routes, contributing to the completion of the province's modern traffic network.

The DT743 route is 16 kilometers long, with a total construction investment of VND930 billion (US$35.6 million). It is a vital route connecting Thu Dau Mot City with Di An City and key industrial parks such as Vietnam Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) and Song Than.

The DT746 route is 15 kilometers long, with a total construction investment of VND720 billion (US$27.6 million). It connects the districts of Phu Giao and Bau Bang with the provincial center. This road facilitates the transportation of industrial materials and products, and creates favorable conditions for urban development and attracts investment in new areas.

Meanwhile, the DT747B route spans 17 kilometers with a total construction cost of VND690 billion (US$26.4 million), and serves as a vital link between industrial zones and residential areas, helping to ease traffic pressure on main arteries.

