HCMC earmarks 1,730ha for social housing by 2040

The HCMC Department of Construction has submitted a report to the Department of Home Affairs for consolidation and presentation to the HCMC People’s Committee on the implementation of the 2025 labor and employment strategy, with a focus on progress in developing social housing.

According to the report, HCMC has been assigned a target of completing 199,400 social housing units by 2030. For the 2021–2025 period alone, the city delivered 17,902 out of 18,143 units—equivalent to 98.7 percent of the five-year plan—and met the objective assigned by the Prime Minister. Specifically, 5,103 units were completed between 2021 and 2024, and in 2025, 14 projects with 12,799 units were delivered (fulfilling 98.2 percent of the annual target).

Looking ahead to 2026–2030, the Department of Construction reported that 11 projects are licensed and under construction (totaling 11,587 units), while 47 projects have received in-principle investment approval (with roughly 34,000 units planned). Agencies are expediting legal procedures to commence construction, aiming to complete 28,500 units in 2026 alone. Notably, by January 19, the city expects to break ground on three projects comprising 5,568 units.

Regarding land resources, a review found 197 sites allocated for social housing across the city, spanning approximately 732 hectares (equivalent to 230,000 units). The city is preparing a land-use plan extending to 2040. Under this scheme, the area previously administered as HCMC (pre-merger) is expected to reserve around 1,400 hectares, raising the total land bank for social housing development in the newly expanded HCMC (post-merger) to roughly 1,730 hectares.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Thuy Doan