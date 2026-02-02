HC1-02 underpass at An Phu Interchange opened to traffic

The An Phu Interchange project broke ground in late 2022 with a total investment of more than VND3.4 trillion. Following schedule adjustments, the project is now slated for completion and operation in 2026, instead of late 2025 as originally planned.

The opening of the HC1-02 underpass significantly enhances traffic capacity.

The HC1-02 underpass, part of the An Phu Interchange project in An Khanh Ward, HCMC, was officially opened to traffic after more than three years of construction on the morning of February 2. This marks the second underpass within the overall An Phu Interchange complex to be put into operation.

According to the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority of Ho Chi Minh City (TCIP), opening the HC1-02 underpass significantly boosts traffic capacity, creating a direct connection between the HCMC–Long Thanh–Dau Giay Expressway and Mai Chi Tho Boulevard toward the city center via the Saigon River Tunnel.

The HC1-02 underpass is approximately 760 meters long and designed with four lanes for two-way traffic. It is seamlessly linked to the previously commissioned HC1-01 underpass, forming a continuous underground traffic corridor from the expressway to the city center and vice versa.

This connectivity is expected to substantially reduce traffic conflicts at the An Phu Roundabout, a chronic congestion hotspot, particularly during peak hours and major holidays.

Together with the recent commissioning of the N2 flyover ramp, the opening of the HC1-02 underpass is projected to cut traffic congestion at the An Phu Interchange by more than 80 percent.

The An Phu Interchange project, launched in late 2022 with a total investment exceeding VND3.4 trillion, is widely regarded as the largest and most complex interchange currently under construction in HCMC.

After revisions to the implementation timeline, the entire project is now expected to be completed and operational in 2026, instead of the original target of late 2025.

Construction units are currently accelerating work on the remaining flyover components. The N3, N4, N1.1, and N1.3 ramps, linking the Mai Chi Tho–Dong Van Cong axis, are scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2026.

Other critical components, including Ba Dat Bridge, Giong Ong To Bridge, and the main flyover ramps, are also being fast-tracked for completion before mid-2026 to ensure overall project progress.

Once fully completed, the An Phu Interchange is expected not only to resolve long-standing congestion at the Eastern gateway of the city, but also to facilitate the planned expansion of the HCMC–Long Thanh–Dau Giay Expressway.

The project will also play a pivotal role in strengthening regional connectivity as Long Thanh International Airport is scheduled to begin operations from mid-2026.

The opening of the HC1-02 underpass, therefore, represents not only the removal of a critical traffic bottleneck but also a key step in laying the groundwork for urban infrastructure development, enhancing regional links, and supporting HCMC’s economic growth in the coming period.

Upon full completion of the An Phu Interchange, the Eastern gateway area is expected to undergo a fundamental improvement in traffic capacity, contributing to a higher quality of life and greater competitiveness for the nation’s largest city.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan