HCMC downtown, entertainment complexes, cinemas crowded on national holidays

Thousands of visitors and local people flocked to the downtown area to enjoy stunning fireworks at two places in HCMC to celebrate 48 years of the South Liberation and National Reunification Day on April 30.

Accordingly, a high-range firework display was set off from the tunnel crossing the Saigon River (Thu Thiem tunnel) in Thu Duc City. A low-range firework display was organized in Dam Sen Cultural Park in District 11. The 15-minute spectacular firework displays will begin at 9 pm on April 30. Ho Chi Minh City Television will air live coverage of the displays for viewers.

In the early evening, many people flocked to the Bach Dang Wharf Park and Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street in District 1 and the Saigon River Tunnel area in Thu Duc City to seek a good position to enjoy the pyrotechnic performance.

Additionally, photo exhibitions marking the 48th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30), International Labor Day and the 80th anniversary of the Party's Outline of Vietnamese Culture is being held at Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in front of the City Hall in Nguyen Hue walking street, and on Dong Khoi Street opposite Chi Lang Park, and at the HCMC Labor Culture Palace from April 25- May 6.

In the first two days of the national holiday on April 29-30, HCMC’s popular historical landmarks, entertainment complexes, and tourist attractions, such as the Reunification Palace, Nguyen Hue Pedestrian, Bach Dang Wharf Park, the Saigon Central Post Office, HCMC Book Street, Saigon Zoo and Botanical Garden, Suoi Tien Tourist Area, Dam Sen Water Park received a huge number of domestic and foreign tourists. Of these places, Saigon Zoo and Botanical Garden greeted over 26,000 visitors on April 30.

Tickets for Vietnamese movies, “Lat Mat 6: Tam ve dinh menh” (Face Off 6: The Ticket Of Destiny) and “Chuyen xom tui: con Nhot mot chong” that are available at cinemas in HCMC, and provinces and cities nationwide such as Binh Duong, Dong Nai, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Nha Trang, and in the southern and northern regions, nearly sold out.

The seat occupancy rate for dramas at the 5B Small Theater and the Youth Theater in the HCMC Youth’s Cultural House amounted to up to 80 percent.

In Hanoi, the capital city offered free service for all visitors taking the city’s popular double-decker bus tour during the ongoing five-day holiday from April 29 to May 3.

Some photos of the pyrotechnic performances in HCMC on April 30: