HCMC plans two firework displays to mark National Reunification Day

HCMC will perform stunning fireworks at two places to celebrate 48 years of the South Liberation and National Reunification Day on April 30.

Accordingly, a high-range firework display will be set off from the tunnel crossing the Saigon River (Thu Thiem tunnel) in Thu Duc City. A low-range firework display will be organized in Dam Sen Cultural Park in District 11.



The 15-minute spectacular firework displays will begin at 9 pm on April 30. Ho Chi Minh City Television will air live coverage of the displays for viewers.



Additionally, photo exhibitions marking the 48th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30), International Labor Day and the 80th anniversary of the Party's Outline of Vietnamese Culture will be held at Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in front of the City Hall in Nguyen Hue walking street, and on Dong Khoi Street opposite Chi Lang Park, and at the HCMC Labor Culture Palace from April 25- May 6.



The municipal Organizing Board of Major Holidays will organize a special art program in the evening of April 28 at Nguyen Hue walking street, the 47th HCMC traditional marathon, an art light decoration program on streets, the second HCMC Orchid Festival 2023 and others.



Delegations of leaders of the Party Committee, People's Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC will offer incense and flowers to pay tribute to heroic martyrs at HCMC Martyrs' Cemetery, Ben Duoc Monument Temple for Martyrs, Martyr Cemetery of Cu Chi and HCMC Policy Cemetery, the Memorial House of Vietnamese Heroic Mother, Hero of People's Armed Forces Nguyen Thi Ranh to celebrate 48 years of the South Liberation and National Reunification Day (April 30).



