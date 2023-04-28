HCMC holds photo exhibition on National Reunification Day

A photo exhibition opened in Ho Chi Minh City on April 28 to mark the 48th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day (April 30) and the 137th International Workers' Day (May 1).

The exhibition is being held at four different places in the city. On Nguyen Hue pedestrian street, 200 photos are displayed under the theme of “Tu hao mot dai bien cuong” (Pride in the frontier strip). They are outstanding works of the second “Tu hao mot dai bien cuong” photo contest held by the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education in 2022.

On Dong Khoi Street (in front of the Department of Culture and Sports), 80 exhibited photos depict more than 20 years of the Vietnamese army and people’s resistance war against the US imperialists to liberate the South, protect the North, and reunify the country.

Meanwhile, at the Labor Culture Palace in District 1, the organizers are showcasing 68 photos that feature the patriotic struggle movement of the Vietnamese working class, together with the strong support and solidarity of the international workers' movement, contributing to Vietnam's historic victory in the two resistance wars against the French colonialists and US imperialists.

On Dong Khoi Street (the area opposite Chi Lang Park), 48 photos under the theme of "Discovering Cultural Heritage of Ho Chi Minh City" introduce typical historical and cultural relic sites as well as unique cultural and tourism products of the city.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu said that this was a chance to disseminate information about border demarcation, marker planting, and border management, and raise public awareness of national sovereignty.

The exhibition also introduces visitors to the glorious fight of the Southern region’s army and people during the country’s resistance war against the US imperialists.

The exhibition will remain open to visitors until the end of May 6.