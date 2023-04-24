Tour of HCMC People's Committee headquarters offered free of charge

The sightseeing tour of the HCMC People's Committee headquarters building will be free of charge on April 29-30, announced the municipal Department of Tourism on April 24.

It is estimated that there will be 48 trips visiting the HCMC People's Committee headquarters in two days. Each visit is 20 minutes apart from the other. Every group of visitors must not exceed 30 persons. Tourists are required to comply with Covid-19 preventive and control measures.

According to the travel itinerary, visitors will gather at President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in front of the city People's Committee building on Nguyen Hue Street to listen to a tour guide talking about the history and architectural style of the building, and introducing President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park.

Then, they will have a look at the main lobby, diplomatic reception room, the main stair on the ground floor, meeting room No.5, and balcony on the second floor of the building, and enjoy a short documentary film of the building.

Local people and visitors can register a trip visiting the municipal People's Committee headquarters building at travel agents, the website www.visithcmc.vn or by scanning the QR code.

Visitors have to comply with travel regulations and carry identity documents, cell phones, and water.

It is the first time that the 114-year-old- building opens for the public on the occasion of the death anniversary of Hung Kings, and the 48th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30).

The headquarters of the People’s Committee of HCMC, previously known as the HCM City Hall or “L'Hôtel de Ville” is one of the most ancient architectures in the city. It was built from 1898 until 1909 and designed by the French architect, Femand Gardès, simulating the bell tower style in Northern France. From 1975 until today, the building is the workplace of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.

The construction has a tall protruding tower. Two sides of the building are two balanced attics, the left and right sides of the work are lower than the rest. The facade design is a mixture of Baroque, Rococo, and Art Nouveau architectural styles.

The People’s Committee Building of HCMC was recognized as a national architectural relic in 2020.