HCMC delivers 20 tons of relief goods to flood-affected residents in Nghe An

Earlier, the city’s chapter of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee had also organized five shipments of relief supplies to the provinces of Thai Nguyen, Lang Son, and Ha Tinh to assist people impacted by natural disasters.
As of October 26, the Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee and the Ho Chi Minh City Mass Mobilization Board for Typhoon Relief Fund under the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city received more than VND169 billion (US$6.4 million) in donations from about 14,100 contributors.
The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City continues to accept contributions from organizations and individuals. Donations can be sent to the Committee’s accounts at Saigon Commercial Bank (Saigonbank):
- VND account: 000870406009898
- USD account: 000884006001818
Alternatively, contributions can be made in person at the headquarters of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City, No. 55 Mac Dinh Chi Street, Tan Dinh Ward.