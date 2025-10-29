Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC delivers 20 tons of relief goods to flood-affected residents in Nghe An

On October 28, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC delivered more than 20 tons of essential goods, including bottled water, milk, instant noodles, and canned food, to support residents in Nghe An Province affected by storms and flooding.

The Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee presents letters of appreciation to individuals and organizations supporting communities affected by storms and floods. (Photo: SGGP)

Earlier, the city’s chapter of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee had also organized five shipments of relief supplies to the provinces of Thai Nguyen, Lang Son, and Ha Tinh to assist people impacted by natural disasters.

As of October 26, the Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee and the Ho Chi Minh City Mass Mobilization Board for Typhoon Relief Fund under the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city received more than VND169 billion (US$6.4 million) in donations from about 14,100 contributors.

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City continues to accept contributions from organizations and individuals. Donations can be sent to the Committee’s accounts at Saigon Commercial Bank (Saigonbank):

- VND account: 000870406009898

- USD account: 000884006001818

Alternatively, contributions can be made in person at the headquarters of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City, No. 55 Mac Dinh Chi Street, Tan Dinh Ward.

By Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh

