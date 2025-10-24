Ho Chi Minh City receives additional VND6.4 billion in relief for flood victims

The Ho Chi Minh City Mass Mobilization Board for Typhoon Relief Fund under the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city, on October 23, received support for people affected by natural disasters and floods.

Permanent Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, Truong Thi Bich Hanh presents letters of appreciation to individuals and organizations supporting communities affected by storms and floods. (Photo: SGGP)

At the donation event, 32 units, businesses, organizations, and individuals pledged contributions totaling over VND6.4 billion (US$243,051) in cash and goods.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Truong Thi Bich Hanh, Permanent Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, expressed her deep gratitude to all the compassionate organizations, units, and businesses that contributed to supporting people in storm- and flood-affected areas.

She emphasized that these contributions not only reflect the spirit of compassion, solidarity, and national unity, but also affirm Ho Chi Minh City’s longstanding tradition of “For the country, with the country,” always taking the lead in sharing difficulties with communities hit by natural disasters.

Immediately after launching the relief drive, the city quickly transferred funds and goods to the provinces most severely affected. In addition, organizations and working delegations were dispatched to visit the communities directly, offering encouragement and support to help residents overcome difficulties and restore their livelihoods as quickly as possible.

The Ho Chi Minh City Mass Mobilization Board for Typhoon Relief Fund is continuing to assess and compile information while assisting other localities affected by storms and floods.

As of October 21, the committee had received over 13,500 contributions, totaling more than VND145.5 billion (US$5.5 million) in cash, along with over 10,000 family medicine kits, 50 tons of rice, and 50 tons of essential goods and personal care products, with a total estimated value exceeding VND3 billion (US$113,838).

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City continues to accept contributions from organizations and individuals. Donations can be sent to the Committee’s accounts at Saigon Commercial Bank (Saigonbank):

- VND account: 000870406009898

- USD account: 000884006001818

Alternatively, contributions can be made in person at the headquarters of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City, No. 55 Mac Dinh Chi Street, Tan Dinh Ward.

By Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh