HCMC delegation visits Southwestern islands, DK1 Platform

A ceremony to see off the delegation of HCMC's leaders and officials to visit local people, soldiers of the Naval Regions 2 and 5 on duty on the DK1/10 Platform and the southwestern islands was held at the Marine Brigade 125 in HCMC on September 8.

Delegates attend the journey. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the send-off ceremony were Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in the city, Nguyen Phuoc Loc; Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Dang Minh Thong; Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, Duong Anh Duc; Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City, Truong Thi Bich Hanh; along with leaders of the Vietnam People's Navy and officers and soldiers of Brigade 125 under Naval Region 2.

At a preparatory meeting held on the afternoon of September 7, participating units, businesses, delegations, and representatives signed an emulation agreement. During the event, various organizations pledged contributions to the "For Homeland Seas and Islands—For the Frontline of the Fatherland" Fund and committed to supporting infrastructure projects and welfare programs for officers, soldiers, and residents on the southwestern islands and DK1 platforms. The total pledged funding exceeded VND960 million (over US$36,000).

In recent years, the Party Committee, government, and people of Ho Chi Minh City have carried out numerous meaningful and practical initiatives in support of the Fatherland Front. These efforts include financial contributions to the programs, including "For Homeland Seas and Islands—For the Frontline of the Fatherland" Fund, "For Green Truong Sa (Spratly) Islands," "Shelter for Soldiers," "Supporting the Poor in Border Areas," "Fresh Water for Border Regions," and "Light for Border Areas."

These heartfelt initiatives reflect the deep affection, sense of responsibility, and unwavering trust that the people of Ho Chi Minh City place in the country’s sea, islands, and border forces. They also serve as a powerful source of encouragement for officers, soldiers, and residents on the islands and offshore platforms, helping them to remain steadfast in their service and daily lives.

This is the first delegation from Ho Chi Minh City to visit officers and soldiers of Naval Regions 2 and 5, as well as residents and forces stationed on islands in the southwestern islands and the DK1/10 offshore platform, following the administrative merger of Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong Province, and Ba Ria–Vung Tau Province. The visit is a meaningful gesture to commemorate the First Party Congress of the newly unified Ho Chi Minh City.

During the visit, the delegation will engage in a range of meaningful activities with leaders of the Naval Command and the High Commands of Naval Regions 2 and 5, as well as officers and soldiers serving aboard the HQ 561–Khanh Hoa 01 vessel. The delegation will also visit and present gifts to military personnel and residents on islands and DK1 offshore platforms.

Members of the delegation will take part in various cultural and educational activities, including a writing contest titled "The Southwest in My Heart," a knowledge competition on Vietnam’s seas and islands, musical exchanges, chess tournaments, flower arrangement contests, photography competitions, and the crafting of handmade gifts. They will also participate in the "For Homeland Seas and Islands—For the Frontline of the Fatherland" movement, organized by the Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Vietnam Fatherland Front.

According to the itinerary, the delegation is scheduled to visit and present gifts to officers, soldiers, and residents stationed at the DK1/10 platform, as well as on the islands of Hon Khoai, Tho Chu, Hon Chuoi, Nam Du, Hon Doc, Phu Quoc, and Con Dao. The mission is expected to end on September 15.

Before the departure, leaders and officials offered incense and flowers to the memorial monument commemorating heroic martyrs of the secret fleet of transport ships carrying weapons for the southern battlefield in wartime, also known as “No Number Naval Ships,” at the Naval Region 2 Command’s Marine Brigade 125 in HCMC’s Cat Lai Ward.

Leaders and officials offer incense to the memorial monument commemorating heroic martyrs of the secret fleet of transport ships at the Naval Region 2 Command’s Marine Brigade 125 in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

By Viet Nga – Translated by Kim Khanh