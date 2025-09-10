Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC delegation visits officials, soldiers, residents of Con Dao special zone

SGGP

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City leaders arrived in Con Dao special zone to visit officials, soldiers and locals on September 9.

After a journey of more than 110 nautical miles (over 200 kilometers) from Naval Brigade 125 Port, the Ho Chi Minh City delegation yesterday arrived in Con Dao, the first stop in the trip to visit and encourage officials and soldiers of Naval Regions 2 and 5, the DK1/10 offshore platform, and local residents living on islands in the Southwestern of the country.

bb9399a3-19c8-4b34-9b2d-d910b2dcdb5b-7956-67.jpg
Con Dao special zone is the first destination in the visit of the HCMC leadership delegation.

The delegation was attended by Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc; Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Dang Minh Thong; Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Truong Thi Bich Hanh; along with other members of the delegation.

In Con Dao special zone, the delegation paid their respects by offering incense and flowers at Hang Keo Cemetery and Hang Duong Cemetery.

dd8d5b3d-309b-4a9b-8438-82bfa7b41329-2404-8242.jpg
The HCMC delegation provides support for the repair of “Great Unity” houses to local families in Con Dao.

On the occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City leadership delegation presented three “Great Unity” houses to local households named Tran Van Rot, Vo Thi Quoi, and Thach Thi Phuong, who have been facing difficult circumstances with a total amount of VND192 million (US$7,300).

The delegation also offered gifts and encouragement to ten high-achieving students from disadvantaged backgrounds, supporting their education and personal development. The total value of gifts and assistance during this Con Dao visit exceeded VND2 billion (US$75,800).

By Viet Nga – Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Con Dao special zone delegation of Ho Chi Minh City leaders Naval Regions 2 and 5 DK1/10 offshore platform

