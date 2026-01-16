HCMC, Daegu tighten cooperation ties

HCMC Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc receives Acting Mayor of Daegu Kim Jung-ki.

Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, and Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, received a working delegation from Daegu City (the Republic of Korea) led by Acting Mayor of Daegu Kim Jung-ki during their visit to Ho Chi Minh City on January 16.

Welcoming the delegation, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc expressed his pleasure at hosting the representatives from Daegu. He also conveyed his sincere appreciation to Acting Mayor Kim Jung-ki for sending congratulations to the 14th National Party Congress, an important political milestone for Vietnam.

Providing an overview of HCMC’s new development landscape following the administrative merger, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc noted that the city has mapped out three strategic development zones. Specifically, the former Binh Duong region is being positioned as a hub for high-tech industrial development; the former Ba Ria–Vung Tau zone will focus on the marine economy, tourism, clean energy, and logistics services; and the original HCMC urban core is envisioned as a high-tech, service-driven, and international financial center.

According to Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc, the Republic of Korea has long been one of Vietnam’s leading economic partners, and remains the country with the most localities establishing cooperation frameworks with HCMC. The city places great importance on strengthening ties with Korean provinces and cities, especially Daegu. Over more than a decade of bilateral engagement, exchanges between HCMC and Daegu have expanded dynamically and effectively, with frequent reciprocal visits at multiple levels to share experience and best practices.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc affirmed that given the complementary strengths of both sides, HCMC hopes to advance broader and deeper cooperation with Daegu in areas including high-tech manufacturing, culture, tourism, processing and manufacturing industries, and railway development.

For his part, Acting Mayor of Daegu Kim Jung-ki thanked the HCMC leadership for the warm reception and praised the city’s strong socio-economic progress. He expressed a desire to further enhance friendship and promote practical cooperation in fields where both sides excel, thereby contributing to the deepening partnership between the two cities.

