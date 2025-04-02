Whole country experiences 26 earthquakes in March

The Earthquake and Tsunami Warning Center under the Institute of Geosciences, Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, reported that the country recorded 26 earthquakes in March.

Of the 26 earthquakes, 23 had the epicenters located primarily in Kon Plong District, the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum.

The remaining three occurred in Nam Tra My District, the Central province of Quang Nam. The area has become a hotspot for earthquakes since 2012, following water storage and power generation at Song Tranh 2 Hydropower Plant.

By Tran Yen, Thanh Hien- Translated by Huyen Huong