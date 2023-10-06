HCMC continues renovating Bach Dang Wharf Park, Ton Duc Thang Museum areas

The HCMC Department of Planning and Architecture has completed the detailed construction planning map of the 1/500 scale of Bach Dang Wharf Park in District 1, said the department’s director Nguyen Thanh Nha on October 5.

The project is carried out in accordance with the direction of the HCMC People’s Committee on renovating the city center, including the Bach Dang Wharf Park, and relocating piers in the park before 2025.

Under the plan, in the first phase, the HCMC Department of Planning and Architecture will upgrade and arrange the operation of the existing piers at Bach Dang Wharf Park.

The municipal Department of Planning and Architecture has proposed the construction of a pedestrian bridge over Bach Dang Wharf Park and another nearby Ton Duc Thang Museum.

Ton Duc Thang underground road, a shopping street, and three piers located at the end of Ham Nghi and Nguyen Hue Avenues will be built in the second phase. The three-story and 6-lane road will include facilities, such as parking lots, trade centers, and pick-up and drop-off locations.

Additionally, a sightseeing monorail will be built along the Bach Dang Wharf Park while the central city square at the statue of Saint Tran Hung Dao will be renovated.