HCMC conducts plan for reducing greenhouse gas emissions in waste management

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee on June 10 issued a decision to implement a plan for reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the waste management sector through 2030.

The plan aims to implement measures and activities to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, including methane, in the waste management sector, aligned with Ho Chi Minh City's socio-economic conditions; raise awareness among people and businesses about climate change and waste-related emissions; strengthen coordination between ministries, agencies, and the city’s authorities in managing urban development in response to climate change.

Ho Chi Minh City has outlined several specific tasks as part of its greenhouse gas emissions reduction plan, particularly efforts for minimizing solid waste generation and classifying household solid waste at the source in the management of solid waste; treating organic household waste with methane gas recovery systems; recycling solid waste; producing compost from organic waste; incinerating solid waste, including waste-to-energy incineration; making fuel pellets from waste and landfill waste with methane gas recovery.

For domestic wastewater treatment, Ho Chi Minh City will strengthen the collection and centralized treatment of domestic wastewater, and domestic wastewater treatment with methane recovery. Meanwhile, for industrial wastewater treatment, the city will reduce industrial wastewater generation at source, and recover methane from industrial wastewater treatment.

This decision will take effect on July 1, 2025.

By Thanh Hien- Translated by Huyen Huong