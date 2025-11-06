The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has issued a document conveying the directives of Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc to urgently implement measures and response plans in anticipation of the impact of typhoon Kalmaegi.

HCMC Green Park One Member Limited Liability Company has been requested to promptly address incidents of trees falling due to the storm. (Photo: SGGP)

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has instructed heads of departments, agencies, and units, as well as chairpersons of wards, communes, and special zones, to focus on implementing preventive and response measures ahead of the storm’s impact on the city. Authorities are required to have detailed plans in place to mobilize supplies, equipment, and personnel to address the storm’s effects, particularly thunderstorms, strong winds, landslides, and flooding caused by heavy rain combined with high tides.

Additionally, authorities are required to maintain a strict 24/7 duty schedule to closely monitor developments and anticipate worst-case scenarios for timely response. Contact numbers for duty officers should be publicized, and personnel must be assigned to be on standby, ready to assist and support residents in need.

Meanwhile, the People’s Committees of wards, communes, and special zones are tasked with reviewing and identifying hazardous and vulnerable areas at risk from the storm, heavy rainfall, landslides, strong winds, and flooding in order to implement timely preventive and response measures. Coastal wards, island communes, and Con Dao Special Zone are required to ensure the safety of people and vessels operating on rivers and at sea, as well as in port areas, and to coordinate search and rescue operations.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has requested a review of safety measures for irrigation works, dikes, and reservoirs, particularly those still under construction. Authorities are to prepare personnel, equipment, and materials to promptly address vulnerable points and ensure the effective operation of reservoirs, sluice gates, tide-control culverts, and pumping stations. In addition, mobile water pumps should be deployed to quickly mitigate flooding caused by high tides and heavy rainfall resulting from the storm.

The Ho Chi Minh City High Command, the Department of Public Security, and Youth Volunteer Forces have been instructed to prepare personnel and deploy officers, ready to mobilize equipment and resources for emergency response and search-and-rescue operations if needed.

The Department of Construction has been required to implement measures to prune trees and minimize the risk of accidents caused by falling trees during storms and heavy rainfall associated with the typhoon. HCMC Green Park One Member Limited Liability Company has been requested to promptly address incidents of trees falling due to the storm.

By Ngo Binh—Translated by Kim Khanh