Ho Chi Minh City tightens oversight of open-top double-decker buses downtown

Ho Chi Minh City is strengthening management of open-top double-decker tourist buses in the city center after the pilot program officially ended.

On December 21, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, Bui Hoa An announced that the pilot program for transporting tourists by open-top double-decker vehicles had come to an end. Operators participating in the pilot are allowed to continue operating under the bus service model until December 31, 2025.

Open-top double-decker buses are operating in the city center. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction Bui Hoa An noted ongoing violations by double-decker open-top buses, including ignoring traffic signs, entering restricted roads and improper stopping and parking, particularly on Dong Khoi, Le Loi, Nguyen Hue, Le Duan and around Ben Thanh Market, Saigon Opera House and the Saigon Central Post Office.

To improve traffic safety and urban order, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has urged operators to strictly follow traffic laws, pick up and drop off passengers only at designated bus stops, and fully comply with traffic signage. Traffic police will step up inspections, enforce penalties, and use surveillance cameras to handle violations.

Additionally, the city will also review advertising on open-top buses to ensure it aligns with urban aesthetics and reassess operating criteria for 2026, prioritizing compliant and responsible operators.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong

