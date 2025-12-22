Ho Chi Minh City

Hotels, cruises in Ho Chi Minh City fully booked for New Year’s Eve fireworks

With demand surging ahead of the 2026 countdown, prime riverfront spots in Ho Chi Minh City have sold out as locals and tourists vie for the best views of the dazzling fireworks display.

People can watch the arts programs from Majestic Saigon Hotel in Saigon Ward.

Hotels, restaurants, and river cruises along the Saigon River are reporting full bookings as locals and tourists rush to secure the best views for the New Year’s Eve fireworks.

As of December 21, several hotels along Nguyen Hue, Dong Khoi, and the September 23 Park area in Ho Chi Minh City have seen a sharp rise in reservations for New Year’s Eve 2026 fireworks viewing.

Traditional music performances at Grand Saigon Hotel in Dong Khoi Street of Saigon Ward

At major downtown hotels such as Grand Saigon, Rex Saigon, and Majestic Saigon, balcony rooms, rooftop restaurants, and bars overlooking the fireworks sites have been fully booked for weeks. A representative from Grand Saigon Hotel said table and room reservations began surging in early December, mostly from families, young travelers, and international visitors looking to combine leisure, dining, and a fireworks experience.

Currently, finding a prime viewing spot has become extremely difficult. Nguyen Van Huy from Hanoi revealed that he and his friends wanted to book a central hotel to watch the fireworks, but most places are either sold out or no longer have suitable views.

Hotels report that service prices have increased by 5 percent to 15 percent compared to last year, yet demand for premium spots remains strong. According to Vien Dong Hotel on Pham Ngu Lao Street in Ho Chi Minh City’s Ben Thanh Ward, both domestic and international visitors are flocking to the city for longer stays this holiday season.

In recent days, crowds have also surged at downtown attractions and Christmas-themed decorations. By evening, central roads become heavily congested, with traffic jams lasting until midnight. Many cafés and restaurants with high or riverside views are packed every night, especially on weekends.

By Thi Hong - Translated by Anh Quan

