HCMC accelerates site clearance for HCMC–Moc Bai Expressway project

HCMC Vice Chairman Hoang Nguyen Dinh has urged local authorities to expedite all remaining documentation and procedures to ensure compensation payments to affected residents are completed before the December 31 deadline.

Mr. Hoang Nguyen Dinh, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, together with representatives of relevant departments and agencies, conducted a field inspection and working session with five communes traversed by the HCMC–Moc Bai Expressway project, namely Phu Hoa Dong, Nhuan Duc, Thai My, Cu Chi, and Tan An Hoi, on the afternoon of December 22. The visit aimed to review progress in site clearance, compensation, support, and resettlement for affected households.

At the meeting, the HCMC Department of Agriculture and Environment reported on the implementation of Component Project No.3—Compensation, Support, and Resettlement—under the HCMC–Moc Bai Expressway investment project within the city’s jurisdiction. This component spans approximately 24.7 kilometers across the five communes, affecting a total area of about 217.697 hectares. Of this, 187.09 hectares involve land recovery from households, individuals, and organizations, while roughly 30.59 hectares cover transport infrastructure and canals. In total, 2,121 cases are affected.

HCMC Vice Chairman Hoang Nguyen Dinh has instructed departments, agencies, and local authorities to urgently complete all procedures so that compensation and support payments to affected residents can be disbursed within this month.

Phu Hoa Dong has the largest number of affected households and organizations, with around 1,184 cases, followed by Nhuan Duc with 588, Thai My with 255, Cu Chi with 76, and Tan An Hoi with 18 cases.

Regarding approval of compensation plans, all commune-level People’s Committees have issued decisions on specific land prices and compensation, support, and resettlement plans in accordance with regulations. To date, detailed compensation plans have been approved for 433 of 1,184 cases in Phu Hoa Dong, 168 of 588 in Nhuan Duc, 211 of 255 in Thai My, 72 of 76 in Cu Chi, and ten of 18 in Tan An Hoi. The remaining cases are still completing procedures for approval.

Compensation payments are being accelerated. So far, 570 cases have received payments totaling roughly VND1.33 trillion. The highest payment acceptance rates have been recorded in Cu Chi, at nearly 79 percent, and Thai My, at over 64 percent. Phu Hoa Dong and Nhuan Duc still have a large number of cases yet to receive payments, prompting local authorities to step up outreach and mobilization to build consensus.

In parallel, site handover has achieved initial results, with 570 of 2,121 cases—covering about 80.892 hectares, or more than 37 percent of the required land area—already cleared. Cu Chi leads with a handover rate exceeding 86 percent, while other communes continue to encourage residents to receive compensation and hand over land in line with regulations.

An overview of the meeting

On resettlement, the Cu Chi Construction Investment Project Management Board has completed key procedures for the resettlement area, including zoning plans, feasibility studies, environmental documentation, and fire safety appraisals. The project was submitted for approval on December 8, 2025, and is expected to be completed by June 19, 2026, when land plots will be ready for allocation.

Concluding the meeting, Vice Chairman Hoang Nguyen Dinh stressed that site clearance is a decisive factor for the construction schedule of the HCMC–Moc Bai Expressway, a key transport artery linking HCMC with Tay Ninh Province and the Moc Bai International Border Gate. He called on local authorities to finalize payments before December 31 to ensure the timely handover of cleared land and keep the project on track.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan