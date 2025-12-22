HCMC supports traders at traditional market in expanding sales channels

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade is collaborating with relevant agencies to implement digital transformation at traditional markets, helping traders expand sales channels and boost their income.

The National Assembly delegation of Ho Chi Minh City, Unit No. 4, meets with voters in the wards of Hoa Hung, Dien Hong, and Vuon Lai on December 22. (Photo: SGGP)

On December 22, the National Assembly delegation of Ho Chi Minh City, Unit No. 4, met with voters in the wards of Hoa Hung, Dien Hong, and Vuon Lai.

Attending the meeting were National Assembly deputies, including Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Justice Nguyen Thi Hong Hanh, and Tran Hoang Ngan, Member of the National Assembly’s Economic and Financial Committee.

Voter Tran Thi Mong Huong from Dien Hong Ward raised concerns that Nguyen Tri Phuong Market in the area has deteriorated and needs urgent upgrading and renovation. She also urged Ho Chi Minh City to implement measures to support traders at traditional markets.

Voters raise issues during meeting with NA deputies. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet, the development and enhancement of traditional markets has been a key focus for the city and the Department of Industry and Trade for many years. Currently, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, in coordination with relevant agencies, is implementing digital technologies and transformation initiatives in traditional markets to help traders expand both in-person and online sales channels and increase their income. The city also plans to introduce measures to assist vendors in promoting their products, contributing to higher revenue.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Regarding Nguyen Tri Phuong Market, the National Assembly delegation will forward the proposal to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade for coordination with the People’s Committee of Hoa Hung Ward to study and propose appropriate support measures for vendors.

In response to voters’ concerns about the installation of electric vehicle charging stations, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet noted that the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee is reviewing and planning the construction of charging stations to best serve residents.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet, meets delegates at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

By Van Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh