First Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Congress for the 2025–2030 term convenes

The first HCMC Women’s Congress for the 2025–2030 term convened under the theme “Solidarity, Humanity, Breakthrough, and Development,” with the participation of 298 delegates representing more than two million women members across the city on Dec 21.

The congress focused on deliberations to define key objectives, breakthrough priorities, and practical solutions tailored to each development space and group of women, with the aim of ensuring that the Women’s Union becomes a truly reliable pillar for women and an active partner of the city in achieving rapid and sustainable development.

Speaking at the event, President of the Vietnam Women’s Union Nguyen Thi Tuyen praised the achievements of the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union during the past term, noting in particular that it had met and exceeded all assigned targets.

According to Ms. Nguyen Thi Tuyen, the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union has effectively translated its programs into concrete movements, including “Building City Women Who Are United, Compassionate, Dynamic, Creative, and Aspiring to Rise,” “Women of Binh Duong with Health, Knowledge, Creativity, and Responsibility,” the emulation campaign “One Initiative Each Day,” and the campaign “Building Families with Five No’s and Three Clean.” The Union has also introduced significant innovations, particularly through the application of information technology in communication and educational activities.

In addition, the Union has made sustained efforts in social welfare, most notably through initiatives such as “Godmother” and “Embracing with Love,” contributing to comprehensive care for children orphaned in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The President of the Vietnam Women’s Union called on the newly elected Executive Committee to continue effectively implementing social welfare programs and to mobilize resources to support vulnerable and disadvantaged women in stabilizing their lives, securing employment, and advancing the campaign to build families that meet the standards of “Five No’s, Three Clean, and Three Safe.” She also emphasized the need to make effective use of digital applications to ensure the safety of women and children in all situations in cyberspace, with the goal of fostering a safe living environment.

At the same time, women’s union chapters across the city were urged to prioritize the training and capacity-building of union officials to meet the demands of the new context, develop a pool of female leaders for the city, improve the quality of grassroots-level union organizations, and diversify approaches to engaging and mobilizing women.

As the nation’s hub for science and technology, Ho Chi Minh City needs its women to further assert their pioneering role in creativity, innovation, and the expanded application of technology. By doing so, they can help increase the share of the digital economy in the city’s GRDP and contribute ideas and solutions to strengthen connectivity among women in southern provinces and across the country, said the President of the Vietnam Women’s Union, Nguyen Thi Tuyen.

At the event, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Van Thi Bach Tuyet, emphasized that the achievements of the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union in recent years have made significant contributions to the city’s overall development. These results, she noted, have also created strong momentum and a solid foundation for the comprehensive growth of the Women’s Union and the city’s women’s movement in a new development phase.

She added that women in Ho Chi Minh City are now present across all professions and sectors. An increasing number have emerged as dynamic and innovative role models, taking the lead in science and technology, excelling in production and business, and affirming their role and standing in the cause of building and developing Ho Chi Minh City.

The Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee called on the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union to continue organizing emulation movements and campaigns closely aligned with the city’s socio-economic development goals and breakthrough programs.

She also urged stronger efforts to support women in economic activities, entrepreneurship, and business start-ups, particularly by reinforcing the Union’s role as a connecting hub to help members apply information technology and bring their products to market.

The congress announced and introduced the new Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union for the new term, comprising 75 members, along with a Standing Committee of 25 members. Ms. Vo Ngoc Thanh Truc was re-elected as President of the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union for the 2025–2030 term. The congress also introduced 26 delegates who will represent the city at the 14th National Women’s Congress.

On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union was awarded the First-Class Labor Order by the State President, while five individuals received Second- and Third-Class Labor Orders.

The Congress set out 14 key targets, including the following:

- By the end of the term, women’s union chapters at all levels will support 100 percent of households with women members in escaping poverty under the city’s poverty standards.

- 2,000 women entrepreneurs, business owners, household businesses, cooperatives, and cooperative groups will receive legal advice and enhanced capacity-building, including in-depth knowledge and skills in business start-up and entrepreneurship.

- Each grassroots-level women’s union will, annually, mobilize and support at least 20 households in meeting the criteria of the “Five No’s, Three Clean, and Three Safe” family model; by the end of the term, the city aims to have 16,800 households meeting all 11 criteria.

- 100 percent of women officials and members will be provided with communication and education on human development indices.

- From 2026 onward, members of the municipal Women’s Union will be provided with at least one free annual health check-up or screening and will be issued electronic health records to enable life-course health management.

Ms. Vo Ngoc Thanh Truc was re-elected as President of the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union for the 2025–2030 term. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thai Phuong, Cam Tuyet—Translated by Kim Khanh