HCMC provides livelihood support to needy people in Quang Tri Province

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc offers incense to pay tribute at the Con Roang Martyrs’ Temple. (Photo: SGGP)

At the working session, Mr. Ho Ngoc Thanh, Chairman of the Thuong Trach Commune People’s Committee, said that the commune is a particularly disadvantaged mountainous area. Covering over 109,557 hectares, making it the second-largest commune in the country, it has a population of 3,712 and a 58.3-kilometer border with neighboring Laos. Of its households, 569 are classified as poor, accounting for 64.73 percent of the population. In recent years, increasingly severe natural disasters and floods have caused heavy damage to housing, production, and local livelihoods. Developing agricultural and economic models suitable for mountainous terrain remains challenging, leaving the majority of residents living with significant hardships.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, expressed deep empathy for the difficulties faced by the Party, authorities, and residents of Thuong Trach Commune, affirming that Ho Chi Minh City will provide maximum support within its capacity. In the immediate term, the city will assist 600 poor and near-poor households with VND500,000 each for the Lunar New Year and provide VND100 million (US$3,795) to the Con Roang and Ca Roong Border Guard Stations.

At the same time, Ho Chi Minh City will instruct relevant departments and agencies to coordinate with local authorities to assess and repair homes damaged by natural disasters. In the long term, the city plans to mobilize enterprises and specialized agencies to research and propagate medicinal plants, select suitable crops linked to tourism development, and provide livestock breeds to support local livelihoods. This includes a program supplying cattle breeds to help residents develop livestock farming.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc offers incense to pay tribute at the Road 20–Quyet Thang Martyrs’ Temple. (Photo: SGGP)

During the visit, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Chairman and his delegation paid tribute at Tam Co Cave, the Road 20–Quyet Thang Martyrs’ Temple, and the Ca Roong Key Martyrs’ Temple, and also visited and held a working session at the Ca Roong Border Guard Station.

He expressed deep gratitude to the fallen heroes and commended the dedication and resilience of the border guards in steadfastly protecting national sovereignty and border security.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc visits Ca Roong Border Guard Station. (Photo: SGGP0

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc presents gifts in Thuong Trach Commune. (Photo: SGGP)

By Minh Phong – Translated by Kim Khanh