Five airports in Central region suspended operations due to typhoon No.13

In response to the complicated developments of storm No. 13 (Kalmaegi), the Vietnam Civil Aviation Authority has requested the temporary suspension of operations at five airports in the Central region.

The airports include Buon Ma Thuot, Pleiku, Tuy Hoa, Chu Lai and Phu Cat. These airports will suspend operations from the afternoon of November 6 to the morning of November 7, depending on the specific developments of the storm.

Specifically, Phu Cat Airport will be suspended from 4 p.m. on November 6 to 3 a.m. on November 7; Chu Lai Airport will be suspended from 8 p.m. on November 6 to 5 a.m. on November 7; Tuy Hoa Airport will be suspended from 3 p.m. on November 6 to 12 a.m. on November 7, Pleiku Airport will be temporarily closed from 9 p.m. on November 6 to 6 a.m. on November 7; and Buon Ma Thuot Airport will be temporarily closed from 10 p.m. on November 6 to 6 a.m. on November 7.

Previously, the Vietnam Civil Aviation Authority instructed relevant units to proactively prevent and respond to typhoon No. 13, ensuring the safety of flight operations, people, and property at airports and airfields, and minimizing negative impacts on flight operations.

Airlines and relevant units need to closely monitor the developments of typhoon No. 13 to adjust flight plans or change flight schedules as appropriate and implement necessary response actions to minimize the impact of the typhoon.

