HCMC proposes 148 land plots for resettlement, social housing projects

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment submitted a report to the municipal People’s Committee on the review of land funds proposed for resettlement and social housing projects across the city.

According to the department, it has received feedback from the City Land Development Center and 34 ward- and commune-level People’s Committees, on the proposals for 148 land plots to be allocated for resettlement and social housing development.

To accelerate preparation of housing and land for resettlement in cases of state land acquisition, as well as land for social housing projects, the department recommended that the municipal People’s Committee assign the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction to take the lead and instruct project management boards in preparing, appraising and submitting for approval investment projects for technical infrastructure in resettlement areas.

It also proposed assigning ward-, commune- and special-zone People’s Committees to take the lead, in coordination with the municipal Department of Planning and Architecture and project management boards, in preparing, appraising and approving detailed 1:500-scale urban construction plans for resettlement areas.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance was requested to coordinate with project management boards to report to the City People’s Committee for approval of investment policies and to ensure sufficient funding for compensation, support and resettlement if any, as well as for technical infrastructure investment projects in resettlement areas.

The city’s project management board will prepare and submit for approval investment projects for resettlement-area infrastructure and oversee implementation in line with regulations. Once completed, the infrastructure will be handed over to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, which will then transfer it to local authorities for land allocation to eligible resettlement beneficiaries.

For land plots currently under use or management, the HCMC Department of Agriculture and Environment has proposed that the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee assign ward-, commune- and special-zone authorities to carry out land recovery, compensation, support and resettlement in line with regulations, in order to create cleared land for the development of resettlement and social housing projects.

