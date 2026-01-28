Ho Chi Minh City accelerates digital citizenship rollout

Ho Chi Minh City launches comprehensive data review to accelerate digital citizenship development. (Photo: SGGP)

It is part of efforts to build a smart, modern metropolis that places people and businesses at its center and treats data as a strategic resource for advancing digital government, the digital economy, and digital society.

Under the plan, the Ho Chi Minh City Police, together with relevant forces, will roll out a campaign described as “going to every alley and knocking on every door,” conducting household-by-household checks and providing guidance on registering for and activating VNeID accounts, integrating bank accounts with social security accounts on the VNeID platform, and installing and using the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Citizen.

The goal is to ensure that every resident living in the city is equipped with four core elements, including digital identity and e-identification accounts (VNeID), digital devices, digital accounts, and basic digital skills, along with installation of the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Citizen application. Data must meet the criteria of being “accurate, complete, clean, live, unified, and shared,” while absolute information security and safety are ensured.

The plan will be implemented in two phases. Phase 1, to be completed by the second quarter of 2026, focuses on expanding digital infrastructure and digital identity coverage. The city aims for 100 percent of eligible citizens, businesses, and organizations to be issued citizen identification cards, activate VNeID accounts, and install the Digital Citizen application. At the same time, the city will support the transition from 2G devices to 4G and 5G smartphones and ensure that essentially all households have at least one smart device and that 100 percent of residents aged 18 and over hold electronic payment accounts and social security accounts integrated into VNeID.

Phase 2, to be completed by the third quarter of 2026 and maintained on an ongoing basis thereafter, will focus on enhancing digital skills and habits. The city aims to ensure that 100 percent of residents receive training in basic digital skills, that more than 90 percent of administrative procedures are fully processed online, and that cashless payments are widely adopted in essential services such as electricity, water, school fees, and hospital charges.

Ho Chi Minh City will also mobilise businesses, mass organisations, and social groups to support and subsidise smartphones for poor and near-poor households, ensuring that no one is left behind in the digital transformation process.

The municipal People’s Committee has instructed departments, agencies, and local authorities to implement the plan in a coordinated and decisive manner, identifying the development of digital citizens as a critical foundation for promoting sustainable socio-economic growth and improving the quality of services for residents and businesses alike.

By Ngo Binh—Translated by Kim Khanh