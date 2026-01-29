Ho Chi Minh City, Liverpool launch historic cultural exchange

Marking the first sister-city partnership between a UK metropolis and a Vietnamese city, Ho Chi Minh City and Liverpool opened their cultural exchange with a vibrant ceremony that celebrated friendship, cooperation, and shared growth.

Nguyen Loc Ha, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, speaks at the event

On the evening of January 28, the Ho Chi Minh City – Liverpool (UK) cultural exchange event officially opened at the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Cultural Center.

Nguyen Loc Ha, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, underscored the UK’s role as one of the city’s most important partners across trade, investment, education, healthcare, finance, culture, and transport infrastructure. He highlighted that agreements such as the Vietnam–UK Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) and the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) have paved the way for significant growth in bilateral economic ties.

In 2025, Ho Chi Minh City became Liverpool’s first sister city in the UK. The cultural exchange event marks the implementation of the memorandum of understanding signed in October 2025, establishing cooperative relations between the two cities. Leaders from Ho Chi Minh City expressed their intent to collaborate with Liverpool on practical projects spanning healthcare, education, science and technology, seaports, industry, culture, sports, and green growth, as these are areas where Liverpool holds notable strengths.

Alexandra Smith, British Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, speaks at the event

Alexandra Smith, British Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, described the sister city partnership as a bold and pioneering milestone, reflecting the ambition of the UK–Vietnam comprehensive strategic partnership. She emphasized Liverpool’s strengths in innovation, life sciences, and the creative economy, noting that combined with Ho Chi Minh City’s rapid development, the partnership could “unlock” sustainable urban growth, educational exchange, and economic resilience.

Musical performance at the event

Visitors to cultural exhibitions

Liverpool City Councillor Harry Doyle stressed the importance of cultural cooperation, stating that Liverpool seeks to share its experience in leveraging culture and art to build pride and identity, enhance public health and spiritual life, drive inclusive economic growth, and inspire younger generations. He expressed hope for deeper collaboration through art exchange programs, co-creation projects, and artist residencies.

The event drew a large audience, with cultural exhibitions and artistic performances, including renditions of songs by Liverpool’s legendary band, The Beatles, immersing attendees in a vibrant and colorful atmosphere of exchange.

By Minh Chau - Translated by Anh Quan